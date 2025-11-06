Galgotias University Soars to New Heights in QS World Rankings 2026 -- Marking a Continued Global Rise!

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6: Galgotias University continues its remarkable trajectory in global higher education, securing prominent positions in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds. The university has been ranked 15th among India's top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, both public and private, underscoring its growing reputation for academic excellence, global relevance, and research-driven innovation.

Building on this momentum, Galgotias University has achieved yet another milestone in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, where it has been placed at 116 in Southern Asia and 454 across Asia. This recognition marks Galgotias as one of the youngest and fastest-rising universities in the region, reflecting its steady progress toward becoming a hub for transformative education and international collaboration.

Adding to its growing list of accolades, Galgotias University has been honored with the prestigious QS Recognition Award for Global Engagement - Performance Improvement, acknowledging its sustained efforts in strengthening global partnerships, fostering cross-border learning opportunities, and continuously improving institutional performance on a global scale.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "Our performance across global and regional rankings underscores Galgotias University's evolution as a globally connected, research-led institution. These recognitions are the result of our faculty's excellence, our students' innovation, and our commitment to creating future-ready graduates who make a real-world impact."

At the heart of Galgotias University's success lies its transformative G-SCALE (Galgotias Student-Centric Active Learning Ecosystem). This innovative model emphasises experiential learning, research-driven education, and comprehensive student development. Guided by the visionary leadership of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, the University continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia's most dynamic institutions of excellence.

With consistent performance in global rankings and a growing footprint in international collaborations, Galgotias University is setting new benchmarks in quality education, research, and global engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)