GAS launches Innerwear Collection with its Brand Ambassador John Abraham

New Delhi [India], September 24: GAS Milano, the premium Italian Denim wear brand, introduced its new line of innerwear with a sensuous campaign featuring the Stunning John Abraham.

GAS Milano's innerwear collection redefines the way everyday essentials combine comfort, confidence, and design. Known for its contemporary take on denim and casual-wear, GAS has long stood for effortless style with Italian craftsmanship at its core. This launch marks a bold moment for the brand -- taking its signature aesthetic into the most Intimate layer of a man's wardrobe.

Featuring briefs and trunks designed with Italian craftsmanship and modern sensibility, the innerwear collection is brought to life by none other than GAS brand ambassador John Abraham, who embodies effortless confidence, understated sensuality, and timeless masculinity.

At its heart, the innerwear collection celebrates style in the details. From the cut to the finish, every stitch reflects thought and refinement. With brand ambassador John Abraham as the face of the campaign, GAS captures a form of modern masculinity that is magnetic without being loud -- confident, authentic, and effortless.

For GAS Milano, innerwear is a natural fit -- the most personal expression of style where comfort, confidence, and sensuality meet. The new innerwear collection has been designed for the modern urban man who values detail, lives with quiet strength, and makes style a part of his every moment.

Crafted from premium fabrics such as 95% modal with 5% spandex and 100% cotton, the innerwear collection balances silky-smooth softness with breathable comfort. Featuring solid and printed designs with the signature Jacquard GAS waistband, each piece blends everyday function with elevated design.

Innerwear is often the most overlooked part of a man's wardrobe, yet it sets the tone for how he feels throughout the day. With this campaign, GAS captures that grounded strength and effortless confidence through John Abraham -- a man who embodies modern masculinity, is unafraid of self-expression, and approaches style with ease. The collection reflects this balance, inspiring men to embrace everyday essentials that feel as good as they look.

With this launch, GAS not only steps beyond its denim legacy but also opens a more intimate conversation with its audience, shaping itself as a complete men's lifestyle brand in India. By introducing premium briefs and trunks as elevated essentials, the brand is setting the foundation for a more expansive journey into lifestyle offerings.

The new men's innerwear collection by GAS is now available at exclusive brand outlets, the official GAS website, shop-in-shops, and leading platforms like Ajio.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)