Gauri Khan Inspires Future Designers at NIFD Global

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: NIFD Global was honoured to host renowned interior designer Gauri Khan as a Celebrity Mentor, offering students from across the country a unique opportunity to interact with and learn from one of the industry's leading figures.

Students from NIFD Global's Pan-India centres gathered eagerly to meet Gauri Khan, known for her exceptional contributions to the world of interior design. The session was filled with inquisitive questions, as students sought to understand the nuances and dynamics of the ever-evolving interior design industry.

Gauri Khan shared her journey, detailing her experiences and offering invaluable insights into the interior design sector. "The industry is growing rapidly and offers immense scope for creativity and innovation," she remarked. Her narrative emphasised the importance of passion, perseverance, and continuous learning in achieving success.

During the event, Gauri Khan was felicitated and appreciated by NIFD Global for sharing the immense knowledge and hands-on experience with the students. She expressed her delight at witnessing the students' enthusiasm and interest in design. "It's inspiring to see such curiosity and dedication among the students. Their excellent questions reflect their deep engagement and potential to excel in this industry," she said.

Gauri's presence underscored NIFD Global's commitment to providing its students with access to the best industry knowledge and mentorship, preparing them to become the next generation of design leaders. Gauri Khan excitedly got clicked with the students and team NIFD Global present at the event. Sachin Kumbhaar was the host for the event.

NIFD Global is a premier institute dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation in design, management, and beauty education. With a comprehensive range of programs in fashion design, interior design, management, and beauty; global platforms for showcase of creativity are provided to the students. NIFD Global aims to nurture talent and prepare students for successful careers in dynamic industries. For more information, visit www.nifdglobal.com.

