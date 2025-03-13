Gaurs Foundation Hosts the 2nd Edition of Women Icon Summit & Awards 2025, Honoring Women Pioneers

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13: Now in its second year, the Gaurs Women Icon Summit & Awards 2025, hosted by Gaurs Foundation--the CSR initiative of Gaurs Group--is emerging as a significant platform celebrating women's empowerment.

The event is steadily establishing itself as a prestigious forum that honors the resilience, achievements, and contributions of women across diverse fields. With each edition, it serves as a dynamic platform where women from all walks of life can connect, learn, and celebrate their achievements.

Held at The Gaurs Sarovar Premiere, Greater Noida West, the evening was an inspiring convergence of thought leaders and change-makers. Featuring insightful discussions on crucial topics such as Menopause Awareness, Image Building & Confidence Boosting, and Meditation for Inner Power, the event provided attendees with not just knowledge but actionable tools for self-growth and empowerment.

The event was honored by the esteemed presence of DCP Preeti Yadav (IPS), Gautam Buddha Nagar, as the Chief Guest. Delivering a compelling and insightful session on Cyber Security for Women, she emphasized the critical importance of digital safety in today's increasingly connected world. Her address empowered attendees with essential knowledge and strategies to navigate the digital space securely, reinforcing the need for vigilance and awareness.

Additionally, Ms. Lovely Sharma, a distinguished poetess and motivational speaker, and Ms. Nikita Kumar, an accomplished table tennis coach and mentor, were Guests of Honour. They shared inspiring narratives, underscoring the importance of self-focus and cultivating a mindset that fuels success and unleashes potential.

Manju Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, highlighted the vital role of women in shaping the nation's future, stating: "Women today are breaking barriers and driving change across industries, but true empowerment comes with purpose--one that extends beyond professional success to nurturing strong families. As mothers, raising future leaders is our utmost responsibility, just as building a fulfilling career is. Striking this balance is a testament to a woman's resilience and strength. Through this event, we celebrate women who are stepping out, exploring new paths, and bringing a Midas touch to everything they pursue."

Key collaborators--Latika Wadhwa (Mompreneur Circle), Dr. Sonam Mahajan (The Content Canvas), Dr. Neha Gupta (Obstetrics & Gynaecologist), and Jasneet Shrivastava (Meditation Expert)--enriched the summit with their expertise, reinforcing the message of empowerment, leadership, and continuous growth.

Key Recipients of Women Icon Summit & Awards 2025

* Neshwa S. - Recognized as the Rising Star in Beauty Artistry

* Nikita Kumar - Honored for her Extraordinary Commitment to Sports

* Jyoti Awasthi - Awarded for Promoting Organic Farming and Sustainable Living

* Vimlesh Sharma - Acknowledged for Her Humanitarian Contributions

* Sandhya Sinha - Celebrated for Her Entrepreneurial Spirit

* Shipra Goyal - Recognized for Sustainability and Art Revival

* Rakhi Garg - Celebrated for Revolutionizing the Reading Experience

* Soni Goyal - Honored for Her Work in Fabric Hand Painting and Art Revival

* Sampada Atri - Acknowledged for Her Leadership in Business and Brand Strategy

* Manjima Roy - Recognized for Her Contributions to Classical Music

...and many more inspiring women.

As it evolves, the initiative remains committed to championing the strength, resilience, and limitless potential of women--reinforcing the belief that when women uplift each other, they create a more inclusive and progressive society.

