Gautam Rajgarhia, Pro-Vice Chairman DPS, shares insights on Union Budget 2024-25

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 26: As the nation eagerly awaits the Union Budget of India, the spotlight is undeniably on various sectors, each pivotal in its own right. However, one sector that stands at the forefront of shaping our nation's future is K-12 education. In a country where a significant portion of the population is under the age of 18, the upcoming budget presents an opportunity to enact transformative changes in the Indian education landscape.

With a decade immersed in the field of education, encompassing the operation of schools and extensive visits to educational institutions spanning India and beyond, my comprehension of the challenges faced by the K-12 education sector is profound. These challenges, spanning from stark rural-urban disparities to the pressing issues of undertrained educators and obsolete curricula, demand immediate attention. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for technological integration in education, amplifying the existing digital divide.

Budget Expectations: A Four-Pronged Approach

Funding the Future: The primary expectation from the Union Budget is a substantial increase in the allocation for education. Currently, India allocates approximately 3% of its GDP to education, trailing behind many other nations. With a staggering 250 million students enrolled in K-12 education, the need for an enhanced budget becomes even more apparent. The current education spending falls significantly short of the ambitious target set by the National Education Policy - 6% of the GDP.

Infrastructure Development: A glaring issue in many Indian schools, especially in rural areas, is inadequate infrastructure. Essential facilities like clean toilets, libraries, science laboratories, digital facilities and sports equipment are lacking. The budget should prioritise funding for these amenities, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for every child.

Shaping the Shapers: The quality of education is inextricably linked to the quality of teaching. There is an urgent need for programs focusing on the recruitment and training of teachers. This includes continuous professional development and equipping teachers with modern pedagogical skills, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects. The budget should allocate funds for these initiatives, recognizing teachers as the cornerstone of quality education.

Technology Integration and Digital Literacy: The pandemic has underscored the importance of technology in education. The budget should focus on bridging the digital divide by ensuring access to digital devices and internet connectivity, especially in remote areas. According to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report for 2021-22, only 34% of all schools in India have internet access, leaving a significant 66% without it.

Strategic investment in Internet facilities, e-learning platforms, digital content, blended teaching-learning facilities, and teacher training in digital pedagogies will be instrumental in making education more inclusive and future-ready.

The Union Budget has the potential to be a transformative moment for K-12 education in India. By addressing the critical areas of infrastructure, teacher quality, and digital integration, the government can lay a strong foundation for a more equitable and effective education system. This, in turn, would not only improve the quality of education but also contribute significantly to the nation's overall development and future readiness.

Investing in education is investing in the future of the country. As we move forward, the Union Budget must reflect this understanding, paving the way for an education system that is accessible, equitable, and capable of nurturing the potential of every child in India.

Delhi Public School holds a distinguished reputation for its unwavering commitment to providing academic excellence, boasting a legacy of 75 years that stands as a testament to its rich heritage. The DPS Family, with a transcontinental identity, represents more than just institutions; it is a network of values, systems, and relationships.

At the helm of the latest edition of DPS in Hinjawadi, Pune, are Gautam Rajgarhia, Pro Vice Chairman, and Siddharth Rajgarhia, Chief Learner and Director. With their extensive experience in education management and school establishment, they aim to make DPS Hinjawadi one of the most renowned and credible names in quality education in Pune.

DPS Hinjawadi, commencing its journey in 2023 is firmly committed to providing a progressive and holistic education. It recognizes the vital role of character development as the cornerstone of academic excellence. The core belief of the school lies in fostering the holistic development of each child, encompassing their social, emotional, spiritual, cognitive, and physical dimensions.

The school will initially offer classes from Nursery to Class VI, gradually extending up to Grade XII. Admissions for the academic year 2024 - 2025 will open soon. Situated on a beautiful 2.5-acre campus, DPS Hinjawadi aims to be a multidisciplinary institution that provides a secure and nurturing atmosphere, cultivating future world leaders who possess not only the skills and knowledge but also strong character and a success mindset. The educational philosophy revolves around instilling a deep understanding of concepts and fostering character development, producing responsible global citizens.

Employing interactive and innovative teaching methods, DPS Hinjawadi aims to ignite a lifelong passion for learning in its students. With a data-driven approach, the school caters to the unique needs and learning styles of each student, providing personalized instruction to help them reach their full potential.

Ensuring the safety and security of students is of utmost importance, and the school implements rigorous measures to create a secure learning environment. Additionally, GPS-enabled transportation facilities are available for convenient and reliable commuting.

Their tailored curriculum emphasizes academic prowess while nurturing a love for learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving. The school cultivates a success mindset that empowers students to overcome challenges, embrace opportunities, and set ambitious goals.

In a secure and nurturing environment, the school endeavors to shape future world leaders with strong character and a success mindset to create a positive impact on society and make the world a better place to live.

