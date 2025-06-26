Geeta University's Exceptional Placement Records - A Testimony of Student Potential and Their Industry Preparedness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: For most students today, pursuing a higher education program is not just about acquiring academic knowledge and practical skills. Rather, they prefer institutions offering the right guidance, training, and placement support to launch a successful career in today's highly competitive business world. This is exactly what makes Geeta University stand apart. The University has established a rigorous training ecosystem, a focus on soft skills, and deep-rooted industry collaborations over the years. This has helped ensure that by the time students graduate, they become competent enough to start contributing to organizational growth from day one.

The University's excellent placement record bears testimony to its commitment to paving the way for the professional success of the students. It has helped strengthen GU's position as one of the fastest-growing universities in North India. The university focuses not only on ensuring the academic excellence of its students but also on providing industry-aligned grooming to make them job-ready. In addition, it offers excellent placement support and guidance to students, helping them secure their dream jobs.

GUs placement report is not just another record. It is proof that academic excellence and career preparedness go hand-in-hand at Geeta University.

Setting New Records: Nurturing Brilliant Futures

Inspired by the University's futuristic vision, the placement season for 2024-2025 was a resounding success, like the previous seasons. Whether it is about helping organisations take advantage of digital marketing trends or enhancing the credibility of financial solutions, or even modernising IT and EdTech, the students of Geeta University have proven their worth beyond industry expectations. The following statistics reflect the placement success story of Geeta University and why it has rightfully earned a place among the best universities in Delhi-NCR.

- Total Recruiters Participated: 445+

- Job Offers Made: 3000+

- Highest Package: ₹40 LPA (Bagged by Yakshup Goel)

- Average Package: ₹4.39 LPA

- Top Sectors: IT, BFSI, EdTech, Pharma, Consulting, Marketing, Computer Science Engineering

The above data validates the University's commitment to ensuring holistic student development to make them industry-ready. It is the awareness of this fact that attracts top recruiters from various industries and sectors to Geeta University year after year.

Top Recruiters, Premium Roles

The 2024-25 placement season at Geeta University witnessed the participation of recruiters from more than 100 top companies. Students from across the 70+ programs offered by the university received job and internship offers for various prestigious roles, including IT, HR, Marketing, Finance, & Engineering. A key highlight of the season was that several students from the university received multiple job offers with packages ranging between ₹7 and ₹9 LPA. The focus of these recruiters was not only on getting the desired number of candidates but rather on hiring candidates having the right skills, knowledge, and confidence to boost business growth. The top 10 companies, whose representatives visited Geeta University, offering impressive salary packages, include the following:

Company Name Role Offered Package (LPA)

1. Cincooni Systems Sales & Marketing Trainee ₹9.00

2. Kerakoll India Market Research Analyst ₹9.00

3. Tenhard India (E-Media) Trainee - Marketing ₹8.25

4. Edu-Versity Business Development Executive ₹8.00

5. Academor Edutech Business Associate ₹8.00

6. Hoping Minds Software Trainee ₹7.50

7. Chegg India Subject Matter Expert ₹7.20

8. Profunnel Tech Pvt. Ltd. Software Engineer ₹7.10

9. Hike Education Business Development Executive ₹7.02

10. Centricity Wealth Tech Management Trainee ₹7.00

The above data clearly indicates the recruiters' trust in the industry-relevant training offered by Geeta University to its students, irrespective of the career pathway they choose. They value the academic knowledge, practical skills, and the deep-rooted ethics of GU graduates, which makes them the right choice for inclusion in their talent pools.

Industry Speaks: HR Testimonials

Geeta University students have time and again impressed recruiters with their mastery of skills essential for professional success. Be it their communication skills or technical know-how, GU students have proven themselves to be well-groomed and efficiently trained for working in the real world.

- According to Mr. Vinin, CEO of Profunnel Technologies, "The technical and communication skills of students exceeded expectations. The training and grooming at Geeta University are clearly aligned with industry needs."

- Mr. Aman Negi, the Recruitment Representative from Policy Bazaar says, "Geeta University students are confident, well-prepared, and have strong communication skills. Their readiness for dynamic roles makes them a reliable talent pool."

- Ms. Nidhi Bajpai, the Co-founder & CMO, Anixz Solution Pvt. Ltd., has stated, "Excellent subject knowledge, quick learners, and clarity of concepts -- Geeta University students fit perfectly in academic and content-based profiles."

-As per Mr. Arun Sharma, the Senior Manager at The Times of India, "Students come with strong aptitude and sharp business sense. Their performance in group discussions and interviews was highly commendable."

These glowing testimonials by industry experts speak volumes about the commitment of Geeta University to nurture future-ready professionals. For this, the university offers a carefully curated curriculum aligned with industry ecosystems, making students competent enough to help them not only meet but surpass industry expectations.

Industry-Aligned Training: A Curriculum for Career

The onus of Geeta University's placement success goes to its student-centric teaching pedagogy. From live industry projects to resume-building sessions and mock interviews, as well as aptitude and communication training, GU students are trained to be career-ready from day one. Whether the students are aspiring to take up a career in management, set up their own startup, serve in the healthcare industry, or develop new and innovative technology solutions, GU prepares them to be a part of the futuristic workforce.

In this context, Geeta Technical Hub (GTH), Geeta Finishing School (GFS), and the University's dedicated Placement Cell work in close coordination to equip students with the relevant skills and boost their employability. Students also benefit greatly from the multiple industrial visits, hands-on projects, and several workshops, expert lectures, and conferences organised by the University. These events and initiatives help the students stay updated about the latest and emerging industry trends and skill needs.

One Ecosystem: Thousands of Success Stories

At Geeta University, placements are not just about numbers. Rather, they are a celebration of the growth, potential, and fulfilment of promises made to the students. Every placement offer that students receive is an acknowledgement of the exceptional support and guidance offered by the university to help them achieve their career objectives.

This is what Yakshup Goel, a former student of GU who grabbed a package of ₹40 LPA, says about his GU experience.

"The two years I spent at Geeta Campus inspired me to persevere & never give up. The practical lessons learnt here were instrumental in building my career."

Yakshup is just one of numerous students whose dreams were fulfilled through the great placement support he received at GU. There are countless others like him, whose lives have transformed completely thanks to the smooth career launch they received with GU.

Sector-Wise Placement Analysis

The best aspect of the placement success of Geeta University is that it is not limited to a single discipline or program. The fact that students from diverse departments and pursuing different levels of programs are constantly hired by recruiters from diverse sectors demonstrates the strength of the University's interdisciplinary learning policy. With countless stories of student placement success to share, the University has become a preferred choice for students passionate about pursuing diverse career paths and an assurance of career success. Here are the statistical details of the students from different departments who have been placed.

- Sales & Marketing: 42.3%

- IT & Software: 16.4%

- HR & Operations: 13.2%

-Finance & Accounting: 10.0%

- Consulting: 8.9%

- Digital Marketing: 3.2%

- Healthcare, Computer Science Engineering, Others: ~6%

These placement statistics reflect the consistent and inclusive placement performance of Geeta University. Moreover, they are also a reminder of the aspects that set Geeta University apart and make it one of the best private universities in Delhi NCR.

Looking Ahead: Beyond 2025

Driven by the momentum of the 2024-25 placement success, Geeta University is all set to help its students set new benchmarks in global employability and career growth. In keeping with this vision, the University is working to expand its placement network in the following ways.

- Onboarding 500+ top-tier recruiters from diverse industrial sectors.

- Engaging with international companies, startups, and placement agencies to make students capable of thriving in a cross-cultural work environment.

- Recognise the evolving dynamics of the job market to get even better average CTC packages.

- Focus on international offers with remote global and hybrid working options for various roles.

Conclusion

If you're seeking a holistic learning experience that empowers you to transform your life for the better, then Geeta University is the right choice.

Visit www.geetauniversity.edu.in today to learn more about the programs offered and the placement opportunities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)