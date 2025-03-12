Gen AI Driven Personalisation & Digital Innovation Emerge as Key Marketing Trends for French Companies at Indo-French Chamber's Maiden MARCOM Fest 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 12: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) hosted the maiden edition of the IFCCI MARCOM Fest 2025. The event, organized under the aegis of the IFCCI Marcom Committee, consisting of CMOs brought together leading marketing and communications professionals from both French and Indian companies, highlighting the ever-developing commitment of French businesses towards the Indian market.

Speaking at the occasion, Jean Touboul, President, IFCCI & CEO, Pernod Ricard India said, "We are proud to unveil the inaugural edition of the IFCCI MarCom Fest 2025, a pioneering initiative by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In an era where marketing transcends traditional boundaries, this platform serves as a catalyst for thought leadership and innovation, bringing together strategy, creativity, and brand storytelling. The IFCCI Marcom Committee has been a hub for transformative ideas, fostering collaboration to redefine modern marketing. With this dynamic event, we aim to elevate this vision by bringing together industry pioneers and leading marketing and communication experts from India and France to explore emerging trends, unlock new opportunities, and strengthen Indo-French business synergies."

Designed to foster collaboration and innovation, the event provided a dynamic platform for top-tier CMOs, communication heads, and other industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping cutthroat marketing campaigns across industries. The event underscored the importance of AI algorithms, adaptable Machine learning models, Virtual Try-Ons, cross-border collaboration and demonstrated how French companies are betting big on India's vast and growing market with key marketing campaigns incorporating Gen a.i. led innovation.

Pierre de Greef, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India showcased some of the most innovative and impactful marketing campaigns by Pernod Ricard and other global brands during a session that captured the creative processes behind their successes using AI and innovation as key. In a similar vein, Decathlon India shared its entry strategy and omnichannel retail marketing approach, offering valuable lessons in how brands can adapt to the unique retail environment in India. It also witnessed a live Gen AI survey which was extremely engaging and spontaneous. The event culminated in a networking session, organised by Pernod Ricard & Monin, alongside corporate games by Airfrance and Decathlon.

The event emphasized on the importance of rapidly evolving marketing landscape and cutting-edge case study-based presentations and themes exploring critical topics such as Protecting innovation and intellectual property in an ever-competitive global market, Succeeding as a French Brand in the Indian Market, GEN AI's Unique capabilities & Case Studies, The Science and Impact of Storytelling detailing how AI is revolutionizing the way brands approach consumer engagement.

Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric & Chairperson, IFCCI Marcom Committee, said, "IFCCI MarCom Fest 2025 marks a significant milestone in our journey to create a dynamic platform for marketing and communications leaders. It is incredibly rewarding to see this initiative evolve into a space where industry pioneers come together to exchange ideas, explore trends, and drive innovation in brand storytelling and engagement. The committee recognizes the power of marketing in shaping business transformation, especially in an era defined by digital acceleration and sustainability, that not only strengthens Indo-French business synergies but also redefines the future of marketing."

Other participating brands who added knowledge, experience and value to the sessions were Sopra Banking Software, centdegres India, IDEMIA, upGrad Enterprises, Schneider Electric India, Monin, Pernod Ricard India, Airfrance, Ahujasons, Kairali Ayurveda, Le Creuset, FreshoKit, NASO Profumi, Tan & Loom, 4700 BC, and Monks Interactive. The session also witnessed the Green Yodha Sustainability Campaign pledge by Schneider Electric India. IFCCI Marcom marks as milestone b/w India & France as digitalization, AI and digital marketing is shaping. 2026 year was announced as a year of Innovation b/w India & France by Honorable P.M. Narendra Modi in the recent A.I Summit in Paris.

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the most active bilateral chambers in India. The Chamber has six offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 750 member companies and 17 Sector Committees offering an extensive range of business services and giving access to people and information. www.ifcci.org.in

