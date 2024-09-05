General Availability of the Fosfor Decision Cloud Debuts, Enabling Amplified Business Outcomes on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

BusinessWire India Warren (New Jersey) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Fosfor today announced the general availability (GA) of its Fosfor Decision Cloud, a Snowflake-integrated platform that unifies the components of the modern data stack into a modern decision stack, built to simplify AI and amplify business outcomes. This robust and comprehensive data-to-decisions platform hits the market with Snowflake Partner Connect integration, Snowflake Technology Ready validation, and AI-enabling integrations. The GA release builds on the success and adoption of the private preview version rolled out in February, adding: * Snowflake Partner Connect integration, enabling users to easily, quickly, and securely enroll in a free Fosfor trial directly from their Snowflake accounts, making Fosfor's business-outcome-enhancing capabilities readily available to all Snowflake customers.

* Snowflake Technology Ready validation, giving users the confidence that comes with a third-party technical validation to confirm Fosfor's Snowflake integrations are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices.

* Integration with Snowflake's latest AI capabilities, allowing users to streamline and simplify their AI journey by running AI directly where their data is already secure and governed. This is possible by leveraging Snowpark Container Services for ML lifecycle support and Snowflake Cortex AI for creating GenAI apps.

The GA release strengthens Fosfor's commitment to Snowflake as its data and AI platform partner.

"General availability of the Fosfor Decision Cloud represents the culmination of our multi-year journey to simplify AI with the most comprehensive Decision Intelligence platform," said Debasis Satpathy, Chief Business Officer, Fosfor. "This release delivers capabilities that expand the FDC's suitability for a growing list of industries, and further strengthens our partnership with Snowflake, all in a stable, robust, enterprise-grade product."

"Companies in every industry are looking for ways to more quickly realize return on their data and technology investments," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. "The tightly integrated combination of the Fosfor Decision Cloud and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud provides the acceleration sought by customers looking to extract valuable insights from their data."

The GA release of the Fosfor Decision Cloud is available now. Learn more at www.fosfor.com.

