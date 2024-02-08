Genetic Diseases to be Detected in Fetus; State-of-the-art Technology at Sabine Hospital, Kerala

NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 8: Sabine Hospital, a Kerala based IVF hospital is all set to install a state-of-the-art machine which detects genetic diseases inside the womb. The machine, named Next Generation Sequencer (NGS) will be used to detect genetic diseases in fetuses. The NGS machine will be installed at the hospital as part of its mission to make advanced diagnosis and treatment affordable to the common people. Sabine Hospital, which holds the highest success rate in IVF treatment in the country, holds the record of having the largest number of babies born through IVF every year. Hundreds of couples from all over the country and the world, who dream of having a baby visit Sabine Hospital for IVF treatment every month.

Many diseases such as some cancers, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, down syndrome and turner syndrome can be addressed in the fetal stage itself with the help of Next Generation Sequencer. The DNA samples of children born with IVF treatment are tested using the NGS machine to identify the risk factors and genetic abnormalities. This enables to take precautions after birth or to identify and treat the disease early through regular tests and monitoring.

The new NGS machine will be installed in the recently launched genetic department. Along with this, fetal medicine department, which ensures health of the expectant mothers and their unborn babies and upgraded NICU were also launched.

Fetal Medicine department, led by Dr. Jitha works to ensure the best treatment and care is given to pregnant women and their unborn children. Dr. Rithu, who leads the genetic department that studies genetic factors and diseases and treats them accordingly.

With a bed capacity of 50 and a NICU Level of 3, the state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ensures world class treatment for new born babies.

Dr. Sabine Sivadasan is the founder of Sabine Hospital & Research Centre, the largest IVF hospital in Kerala. He has been instrumental in infertility care for the past 25 years. Sabine Hospital was started at Muvattupuzha in Kerala in the year 2010. The hospital, in a short span of 13 years, has grown to national fame with its unique care in the field of infertility. The hospital's affordability, high success rate, expert team of doctors, state-of-the-art machinery and human-centric holistic care have contributed to its national success.

Dr. Sabine Sivadasan received 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his contributions towards the fields of infertility treatment and research and Sabine Hospital and Research Centre won 'Excellence in IVF and Infertility', both were constituted by the Times of India Group.

