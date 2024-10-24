German Delegation from Friedrich Naumann Foundation Visits Delhi MSMEs

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 24: A high-level delegation led by Frank Muller-Rosentritt (Member of Parliament, Free Democratic Party, Germany) and Dr. Carsten Klein (Head, Regional Office, FNF South Asia), along with Frank Hoffmann (Regional Project Manager) and Himanshu Chawla (Regional Communication and Program Manager), visited MSMEs in Delhi to gain insights into the functioning of India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The team, representing the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) South Asia, appreciated the contributions of Indian MSMEs to the nation's economy and explored their potential for future growth.

During the visit, the FNF team interacted with MSME owners and operators, acquiring a deeper understanding of the challenges these enterprises face and the opportunities that exist within the sector. The delegation acknowledged the critical role MSMEs play in driving economic growth and creating employment in India. Discussions focused on how these businesses could continue to develop, ensuring sustainable growth in the years to come.

The Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC), a public trust established in 2005, facilitated the visit. FMC has been working for nearly two decades to enhance resource efficiency and promote the use of sustainable materials across various MSME clusters in India. Some of FMC's key achievements include:

* Reducing 41,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually in foundry clusters.

* Establishing paving block enterprises that consumed 163,000 tonnes of foundry slag.

* Replacing 1,800 tonnes of unsustainable materials with bamboo in bamboo clusters.

These projects have received support from national and international donors, including the European Union, SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), and the Yes Foundation. FMC is currently working on multiple projects in the Panipat recycled textile cluster, focusing on resource efficiency and traceability, supported by HSBC, DANIDA, SIDBI, and the European Union.

Friedrich Neumann Foundation (FNF) has been a long-standing partner of FMC, supporting its work in promoting sustainability and resource efficiency within MSME clusters. The recent visit allowed the FNF delegation to witness firsthand the operations of Indian MSMEs and gain valuable insights into the sector's vital role in India's industrial landscape.

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom operates in over 60 countries worldwide, with offices in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. FNF promotes civic education, training, and the exchange of ideas in the areas of economic freedom, human rights, urban governance, and digital transformation. In South Asia, FNF collaborates with partners in Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, supporting both country-specific and regional programs.

For more information, please visit website www.fmc.org.in.

