GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP Receives RERA Registration for Flagship Project 'The Cascades Neopolis' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17: GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a joint venture between three new-age realty developers--GHR Infra, Laxmi Infra and Urbanblocks Realty--proudly announces the receipt of RERA registration for The Cascades Neopolis, its flagship residential project located in the heart of Hyderabad's thriving locality of Kokapet. The project is now officially registered under RERA No. P02400009538, demonstrating the company's commitment to transparency, legal compliance, and customer trust in the real estate sector.

Soaring 63 floors into the Hyderabad skyline, The Cascades Neopolis redefines luxury living across 7.34 acres of land. With 1,189 exquisitely crafted sustainable residences and 10 triplex penthouses, it is a masterpiece of contemporary design and opulent amenities. Designed by UHA London, Coopers Hill (Singapore), and Studio HBA (Singapore), the project incorporates world-class design with cutting-edge technology. The development offers a WELL Pre-Certified and IGBC Pre-Certified environment, ensuring sustainable living. With Smart Home Automation and the onboarding of some of the World's best International Concierge Services, The Cascades Neopolis delivers an emblematic lifestyle for those who aspire to live above it all. This iconic development is built around the concept of three pillars: Wellness, Sustainability, and Smart Living, ensuring a harmonious, future-ready living experience. With the inauguration of its sales lounge in Kokapet recently, interested buyers can now directly visit the site and explore the project further.

Karteesh Reddy M, Designated Partner (GHR Infra), GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, said, "This RERA approval reflects volumes about the kinds of effort we put in to create not just spaces compliant with regulatory norms but also to showcase our relentless pursuit of offering unparalleled quality. This is an achievement we're proud of as we continue to redefine urban space in Hyderabad."

"A RERA registration for The Cascades Neopolis is a top milestone for us," said Mr. Lakshmi Narayana G, Designated Partner (Laxmi Infra), GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP. "Such registration affirms our dream of delivering homes that portray transparency, innovation, and customer-centric values. We look forward to developing this contemporary community and providing long-term value and quality living."

Reflecting this sentiment, Sharat V, Designated Partner (Urban Blocks Realty) of GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, stated, "Getting RERA registration for The Cascades Neopolis is a validation of our combined efforts to create a project that is in harmony with compliance, sustainability and innovation by setting new standards for what a home can be."

Strategically positioned, The Cascades Neopolis offers optimal accessibility to major business hubs, schools, medical centres, and lifestyle amenities. With its luxury amenities and city-centre location, the project is set to be the number one preference for homebuyers and investors looking for value for money and quality.

About GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP:

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP is a Hyderabad-based real estate development firm committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Established in 2023, it is a first-of-its-kind joint venture between three leading real estate developers - GHR Infra, Laxmi Infra, and Urban Blocks Realty. The partnership is focused on creating residential projects that set new industry standards, reflecting a shared vision for innovation and sustainability.

