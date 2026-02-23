Global Centre of Excellence: Azuga Telematics Named a 'Great Place to Work' for 2nd Year, Driving Bridgestone's Fleet Management Future

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23: In a powerful validation of its "People-First" philosophy, Azuga, a Bridgestone Company and leader in fleet telematics, has achieved a rare milestone in the Indian tech ecosystem: securing the Great Place to Work® certification for the second consecutive year. This recognition solidifies Azuga Bengaluru as the nerve centre for the Azuga ecosystem. Since its acquisition by Bridgestone Americas, this R & D hub has transitioned into the primary engine room where the future of data-driven transportation is being architected.

The strength of this certification lies in a high-trust environment that Fatimazahra Howes, Managing Director at Azuga, describes as the "heartbeat" of their global innovation. According to Howes, "Winning this recognition twice in a row is a testament to the consistency of our mission. Our Bengaluru teams are the centre of innovation and development for Azuga, where the technology powering the future of road safety and fleet efficiency is built. This certification belongs to our team members who solve the world's most complex mobility challenges every day."

Cecilia Clech, Head of HR, Azuga echoes this vision, "The talent and passion of our Bengaluru team are fundamental to our success as a global leader in mobility. Achieving this certification for the second year in a row highlights the culture we've built. By cultivating an environment where our India hub acts as the nerve centre for R & D, we are delivering the cutting-edge solutions that our customers rely on worldwide."

Azuga India has always been the global tech heart of the company since its inception, proving world-class innovation and delivering products and solutions for the world. Recognizing these founding principles as a 'Great Place to Work' for the second-year running reflects the passion of a team that has successfully blended Silicon Valley agility with the 100-year legacy and stability of Bridgestone.

The link between employee engagement and customer success remains a core pillar of the company's value proposition. Kunal Sarkar, President - Sales, Support, and Operations-Azuga (India) says, "For our customers, our internal culture is their greatest competitive advantage. When a client sees a significant reduction in driving citations or vehicle wear-and-tear, they are witnessing the direct output of a stable, high-trust workforce."

This internal synergy translates directly into market-leading results, where the team develops high-performance ROI and safety tools that have been proven to reduce road accidents by a notable 38%. Simultaneously, the hub acts as the primary architect for state government agencies implementing complex Road Usage Charging (RUC) and emissions testing programs. The team also provides the foundational data infrastructure for insurance companies looking to roll out next-generation, usage-based insurance (UBI) models that reward safe driving behaviour.

Ashwini Shankarappa, Director-Human Resources, Azuga states that, "At Azuga, we have always championed a people-first culture, recognizing that culture is a daily commitment rather than a one-time project. We know that great workplace is not built overnight, and this year's recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects our focus on holistic employee well-being and our commitment to nurturing talent through extensive mentorship programs. Maintaining such a high-impact environment two years in a row demonstrates a values-driven, high-performance model; it proves that when we prioritize our people's professional growth and personal health, they feel empowered to build world-class solutions through open communication and mutual respect."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Azuga

Azuga, Bridgestone is globally trusted fleet management solution, provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies and automotive industry suppliers through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 14,000 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprise.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

