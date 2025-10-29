Global Fashion Brand GUESS Celebrates 45 Year Anniversary with "One World, One Brand" Conference in Marrakesh

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 29: As GUESS approaches its 45th anniversary in 2026, the brand has chosen Marrakesh as the symbolic stage for its global conference One World, One Brand. This vibrant city not only embodies the spirit of heritage and cultural richness, but also represents a deeply personal connection to GUESS, as it is the birthplace of co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano. To celebrate this milestone, GUESS pays homage to its roots by uniting longtime business partners and friends of the brand of four and a half decades of fashion history, innovation, and shared success.

Now in its eighth edition, the GUESS convention arrived in Marrakech after being held in renowned destinations such as Singapore, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. Aptly named One World, One Brand 2025 the event brought together 800 guests from over 100 countries for three days of conferences and workshops, gala dinners, cocktail receptions, dazzling fashion showcases, and curated luxurious VIP experiences.

The conference concluded with an exclusive fashion show under the desert stars of the iconic El Badi Palace, a stunning icon of 16th century Moroccan architecture. The show unveiled the GUESS Spring/Summer 2026 and Pre-Fall 2026 collections, alongside iconic archive pieces, as well as an exclusive MARCIANO by GUESS capsule collection created especially for Marrakech.

"One World, One Brand is far beyond a corporate gathering," said Paul Marciano, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of GUESS. "It's an opportunity to bring together people from across the globe, our teams, partners, and friends, to share ideas, celebrate our creativity, and immerse themselves in the unique lifestyle and values that define GUESS. As we look ahead to our 45th anniversary in 2026, this spirit of unity and celebration marks an important milestone in our journey. I chose Morocco as the setting for this memorable event to honor my family's humble beginnings and to highlight the remarkable progress and cultural richness that define the country today."

The overarching theme of the conference was Never Forget Your Roots. For Paul Marciano, Marrakech was the natural choice to host this milestone event, given his Moroccan heritage. The gathering paid tribute to his origins while showcasing the remarkable journey of GUESS: from iconic denim apparel to a global fashion and lifestyle brand.

Guests in attendance included GUESS employees and global business partners, high-profile international talent such as Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, German model and entrepreneur Leonie Hanne, French creator Lea Elui, Irish media personality Maura Higgins, Indian actress Krystle D'Souza, and Filipino actress Andrea Brillantes, as well as international and local press from leading fashion, lifestyle, and luxury publications. Talent and press enjoyed uniquely curated immersive experiences including sidecar tours through the vibrant souks of Marrakech, hot-air balloon rides across the Agafay Desert, private guided tours of the Medina, and other memorable moments that highlighted Morocco's unique spirit.

To continue the excitement around One World, One Brand, from now through the entire fall season GUESS will stage a lifestyle takeover of the luxurious White Camel glamping resort in the Agafay Desert located 30 kilometers south of Marrakech, featuring immersive experiences and bespoke decor inspired by the brand's iconic logo.

About GUESS? Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. On April 2, 2024, the Company acquired all the operating assets and a 50% interest in the intellectual property assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, a leader in the American fashion scene, directly operating stores in the U.S. and in the U.K., and also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. As of August 2, 2025, the Company directly operated 1,062 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 527 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 2, 2025, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

