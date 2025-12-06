Global Leadership Summit 2025 Concludes Successfully at the University of Oxford

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: The Global Leadership Summit 2025, at the University of Oxford's H B Allen Centre, celebrated global thought leadership with an evening of powerful keynotes, high-impact sessions, and recognition of distinguished achievers. Powered by Heylin Spark in association with World Brand Affairs, the summit opened with a welcome address by Shubham Sharma, Founder & CEO, Heylin Spark, followed by a keynote from Julian Gluck, Combat Pilot and Cross-Sector Leader, who spoke on modern leadership through discipline, resilience, and innovation.

The summit's core sessions brought together an eminent lineup of leaders from government, technology, academia, and industry. Anil Somani, Chairman, FOSTIIMA Business School, opened the Leadership Talks, followed by Ruby Nailor, Detective Superintendent, Warwickshire Police, who highlighted leadership integrity in public systems. Banish Dhar, Principal Advisor to the Chairman, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, delivered strategic insights on global economic leadership. Featured Sessions included a powerful talk by Dr. Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP, on rethinking AI and agents in business and humanity; and an inclusion & leadership address by Manjiri Gokhale, Mentoring Coordinator, Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, and Former Head of Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI), Said Business School.

The summit further featured a session on Leadership in Times of Turbulence and Uncertainty by Marianna Amirbekyan, Founding Board Member, Oxford Alumni Business Club and Former CFO, HSBC & Central Bank of Armenia. This was followed by an impactful address by Dr. Jawahar Surisetti, Vice Chancellor, Rungta International Skills University (RISU) Bhilai, on skill development and the leadership needs of the future workforce. Leadership Insights included speeches by D. Prasanna, Managing Director, AVP Infracon Limited; Radhika Kabbade, Founding Partner, Legalbook Advisors & Director, TanRaa Legal; Prateek Jain, Founder, Cartrends; Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Clinical & Therapeutic Yoga Expert; Acu. Sumita Sarang Satarkar, Founder & Director, Swasthya Santulan Medicare; Rohan Shah, Director, Leera Ventures; Sachin Jain, CEO, Bharat ICT; Dr. Sankhadeep Dutta, Founder & CEO, Deep93Foodtech LLP.

A key highlight of the summit was the Recognition Ceremony, honouring leaders for excellence across diverse sectors. The honourees included Banish Dhar, Principal Advisor to the Chairman, Shapoorji Pallonji Group; Arshiya Singh, Director - Global Compensation, Boston Consulting Group; Dr. Jawahar Surisetti, Vice Chancellor, RISU Bhilai; D. Prasanna, Managing Director, AVP Infracon Limited; Divya Raj, Managing Director, Neo Institute of Medical Sciences; Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Yoga Instructor & Social Activist; Sachin Jain, CEO, Bharat ICT Pvt. Ltd.; Lata Gullapalli, Chairperson, The Savoir Faire Company; Anil Somani, Chairman, FOSTIIMA Business School; Balasubramanyam Raju, CEO, Aelius Trijal Engineering & Technology; Dr. Sankhadeep Dutta, Founder & CEO, Deep93Foodtech LLP; Acu. Sumita Sarang Satarkar, Founder & Director, Swasthya Santulan Medicare.

These leaders were recognised for their exceptional contributions, impact-driven initiatives, and commitment to global progress.

The summit concluded with closing remarks, media interactions, and networking sessions, encouraging collaboration and future partnerships. With its impactful dialogues and recognition of global leadership excellence, the Global Leadership Summit 2025 reaffirmed its mission of building stronger, responsible, and visionary leaders for a better world.

