Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,53,160; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,99,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,99,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,52,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,310.

ALSO READ: Gold extends losses on firm dollar, silver recovers from over 3 week low In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,390, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,540.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,99,900.

US gold rose more than 3 per cent on Tuesday, rebounding from a near one-month low hit in the previous session, as market participants braced ‍for an absence of key ​economic data this week due to a partial US government shutdown.

Spot gold climbed 3.7 per cent to $4,837.16 per ounce by 0120 GMT, after touching a near one-month low in the previous session. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 on Thursday. US gold futures for April delivery climbed 4.5 per cent to $4,859.30 per ounce.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a trade deal with India that slashes US ‍tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers. Spot silver rose 5.9 per cent to $84.09 ‍an ‌ounce. It hit ​a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.

Spot platinum added ‍3 per cent to $2,183.64 per ounce after hitting a record high of $2,918.80 on January 26, while ‍palladium ‍gained 2.7 per cent to $1,765.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)