Adani Group shares soar up to 12% as broader rally on India-US trade deal

Shares of Adani Group companies continued to rally on Tuesday, rising alongside the broader market after India sealed the long-awaited trade agreement with the US.

Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship, jumped as much as 12 per cent, marking its steepest intraday gain since November 2024. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 8 per cent, Adani Green surged 12.7 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions rose 10 per cent, and Adani Power advanced 7.8 per cent.

In comparison, the Nifty index rose as much as 4.99 per cent, or 1,252.8 points, to 26,341, while the 30-stock Sensex advanced 5.15 per cent, or 4,205.2 points, to 85,871, notching the steepest intraday gains since February 1, 2021. As of 10:40 AM, the Nifty and Sensex pared some gains to trade 2.8 per cent each.

India-US trade deal

India and the US, after months of negotiations, reached a trade agreement. US President Donald Trump said he would lower his 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent after India agreed to stop buying Russian oil. The extra 25 per cent duty on the purchase of Russian oil will also be removed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his post on X, said: "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

The agreement came more than five months after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Adani group companies plan fundraise

According to media reports, three Adani group companies plan to raise $2 billion from the Japanese markets.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports, in a clarification on exchanges, said that as part of its normal capital management plan, the company keeps on exploring and evaluating various financing/refinancing and fundraising opportunities to meet its capital requirements for future growth. Tapping financial facilities by the company and/or its subsidiaries is a matter of routine and normal course of business, Adani Ports said.

Also, Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), Japan’s leading rating agency, has initiated ratings of three Adani Portfolio companies—Adani Ports & SEZ(APSEZ), Adani Green Energy (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), assigning long-term foreign currency credit ratings.

Last month, the group shares were under pressure, after media report said that, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) has asked a court for permission to personally email summons to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and group executive Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme.