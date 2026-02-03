Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Adani Group shares soar up to 12% as broader rally on India-US trade deal

Adani Group shares soar up to 12% as broader rally on India-US trade deal

Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship, jumped as much as 12 per cent, marking its steepest intraday gain since November 2024

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group companies continued to rally on Tuesday, rising alongside the broader market after India sealed the long-awaited trade agreement with the US.
 
Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship, jumped as much as 12 per cent, marking its steepest intraday gain since November 2024. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 8 per cent, Adani Green surged 12.7 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions rose 10 per cent, and Adani Power advanced 7.8 per cent.
 
In comparison, the Nifty index rose as much as 4.99 per cent, or 1,252.8 points, to 26,341, while the 30-stock Sensex advanced 5.15 per cent, or 4,205.2 points, to 85,871, notching the steepest  intraday gains since February 1, 2021. As of 10:40 AM, the Nifty and Sensex pared some gains to trade 2.8 per cent each.
 

India-US trade deal

India and the US, after months of negotiations, reached a trade agreement. US President Donald Trump said he would lower his 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent after India agreed to stop buying Russian oil. The extra 25 per cent duty on the purchase of Russian oil will also be removed. 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his post on X, said: "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

Also Read

Textile Industry in focus after India US trade deal

Gokaldas to KPR Mill: Textile stocks soar up to 20% on India-US trade deal

Nifty Auto, us india trade deal pact

M&M, Tata Motors, TVS Motor: Nifty Auto rallies 3% on India-US trade deal

Pharma stocks, Nifty pharma, us-india trade deal

Lupin, Biocon: Nifty Pharma gains 3% after US-India trade deal pact

Indian stock market rallies after sealing trade deal with the US

Sensex soars 4,200 pts; Nifty tops 26,300 intraday as India-US seal deal

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods hit 20% upper circuit on Tuesday after US Trump cut reciprocal tariff on India.

Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds hit 20% upper circuit on US tariff relief

 
The agreement came more than five months after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Adani group companies plan fundraise

According to media reports, three Adani group companies plan to raise $2 billion from the Japanese markets.
 
Meanwhile, Adani Ports, in a clarification on exchanges, said that as part of its normal capital management plan, the company keeps on exploring and evaluating various financing/refinancing and fundraising opportunities to meet its capital requirements for future growth. Tapping financial facilities by the company and/or its subsidiaries is a matter of routine and normal course of business, Adani Ports said.
 
Also,  Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), Japan’s leading rating agency, has initiated ratings of three Adani Portfolio companies—Adani Ports & SEZ(APSEZ), Adani Green Energy (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), assigning long-term foreign currency credit ratings. 
 
Last month, the group shares were under pressure, after media report said that, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) has asked a court for permission to personally email summons to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and group executive Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, February 3, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 2,200 pts; Nifty near 25,750; textile, shrimp stocks zoom

India US trade deal

Infosys, Bhel, Arvind: Antique lists top gainers from India-US trade deal

India-US trade deal, trump tariffs on India

From auto to chemicals: Key sectors to in focus post India-US trade pact

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Indian stocks poised for foreign buying surge after US trade deal

bull, stock markets, markets

India-US trade deal: Time to buy stocks; Nifty target 28,100, says Bernstein

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Adani Group Adani Enterprises Gautam Adani Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKey Sectors to Watch on India US Trade DealIndia US Trade Deal TimelineIndia US Trade DealTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewSpaceX xAI MergerQ3 Results Today