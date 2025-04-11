Glocal Ushers in a New Era of Culinary and Cultural Experiences

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: The well-known gastropub and a key part of Mumbai's gastronomy and nightlife scene, Glocal Junction, has now entered a new phase of its journey. As it spreads its wings, it sheds its former shell and re-emerges simply as "Glocal" - a name that continues to embrace a fusion of global and local influences in its offerings. This transformation reflects a commitment to innovation, creating an environment where familiar and novel elements blend seamlessly. More than just a name change, Glocal represents an evolution, bringing new energy and possibilities to the experience it offers.

With its updated identity, Glocal introduces several distinctive features to enhance its atmosphere. The venue is home to 'Ollie the Owl,' its mascot, symbolizing wisdom, warmth, and discovery. The experience is further enriched by a 240 sq. ft LED screen, the largest in South Bombay, providing an immersive visual experience. A state-of-the-art show kitchen with a live grilling station allows guests to witness culinary craftsmanship in action. The 86 running ft. long island bar seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality, becoming a key highlight of the venue's ambiance. Additionally, 'Glocal Prive,' a Private Dining Room (PDR) for 20-30 guests, is equipped with a live screen to ensure guests remain engaged while enjoying an exclusive setting.

Glocal merges culinary expertise with an energetic nightlife and interactive events. The venue hosts diverse experiences, from Sufi nights and DJ performances to after-parties. It also serves as a platform for creative engagement, offering workshops such as dance masterclasses and interactive art sessions. Whether exploring international cuisines or participating in cultural events, Glocal provides an inviting space for discovery and connection.

Glocal's culinary offerings are just as bold as exciting, drawing inspiration from Mediterranean, Tuscan Italian, Indian, Asian, and European cuisines. Highlights include the Robata Tasting Platter, featuring an array of grilled dishes, and the Dim Sum Tasting Platter, catering to dumpling enthusiasts. The Levant Mezze Platter brings a refreshing taste of the Middle East, while the Truffle Mushroom Blondie Pizza combines rich trufle and mushrooms for a distinctive flavour. The Pumpkin & Pine Nut Dumpling offers a unique take on dim sum, and the Butternut Squash Risotto provides a comforting and indulgent option. The Burrata Salad delivers a balance of creaminess and freshness, complemented by the crisp and flavourful Tabbouleh. Glocal emphasizes on sustainability, by sourcing ingredients from Glocal's kitchen garden and partnering with local farmers to bio-degradable packaging for home deliveries to reinforce its eco-conscious values.

Sanjay Vazirani, Founder & Chairman of the Foodlink Group, shares his vision: "Glocal is a distinctive restaurant brand located in iconic Mumbai locations. Our menu celebrates global flavours, and we are dedicated to inclusivity and innovation. We look forward to welcoming patrons to the all-new Glocal experience."

As the journey unfold, you're invited to join the movement. Follow Glocal on Instagram to explore this dynamic experience firsthand.

Contact 022 4942 2020

About Foodlink

Glocal, the vibrant resto-bar chain in Mumbai is a one of the most popular brands from Foodlink F & B Holdings India Ltd. Designed to offer fresh and engaging experiences, Glocal's ambiance, menu, and curated events aim to foster connections and memorable moments. Foodlink, a leading hospitality brand, upholds its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation with its offerings. Its portfolio also includes popular brands such as China Bistro, Art of Dum and India Bistro, offering a diverse and quality dining experience that caters to the contemporary tastes while maintaining its strong foundation in authenticity and community values.

