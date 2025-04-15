GNC India Launches "All Play No Work" - A Game-Changing Internship Focused on Fitness & Transformation

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: GNC, a global leader in nutritional supplements, has launched a unique summer internship program - All Play No Work - a bold new initiative that merges fitness, learning, and personal transformation. This fully sponsored 45-day residency-style internship is designed to empower India's youth with the tools, training, and motivation to become their fittest selves - while earning a stipend.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director & Board Member of Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited, master franchisee of GNC in India, shared, "Fitness awareness is on the rise in India, but young people need more relatable, real-world platforms to act on it. With All Play No Work, we're building an initiative that's not just inspirational but also deeply actionable. This internship is our way of walking the talk -- bringing fitness into everyday life and making it aspirational and rewarding."

Fifteen selected interns will undergo a high-impact fitness transformation under the expert supervision of certified nutritionists, health professionals, and elite fitness trainers. From personalized coaching to structured routines, this program is designed for optimal results - both physical and personal. All meals, accommodation, professional guidance, and GNC supplements will be provided as part of the internship.

Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, emphasized, "This initiative reflects GNC's core belief - that fitness should be exciting, inclusive, and transformative. We want to reach students at the beginning of their wellness journey and equip them with the confidence and support to lead healthier lives. All Play No Work is more than a campaign - it's a catalyst for change."

The internship is open to college students across India who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees from recognized universities. What truly matters is not prior gym experience, but a genuine desire to take charge of one's well-being. Applicants should bring with them a growth mindset, a willingness to commit to a healthier lifestyle, and the drive to transform - physically and mentally.

Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend, full access to GNC's premium wellness supplements, and mentorship from top coaches, fitness experts, and public figures. The journey promises not only a complete fitness transformation over 45 days, but also an opportunity to become the face of GNC India's next major fitness campaign.

All further information & application is available on GNC India website.

About GNC:

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About Guardian Healthcare Private Limited:

Guardian Healthcare Private Limited, is the master franchisee holder of GNC for India. Guardian Healthcare, with 60+ premium pharmacies across India, serves over 10 million customers. Offering 100% reliable health, wellness, and pharmaceutical products, Guardian Pharmacy prioritizes reliability, customer satisfaction, and trust.

