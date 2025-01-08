Goa sees a sharp rise in sports tourism; becomes favourite destination in South East Asia for endurance sports enthusiasts

VMPL

Panjim (Goa) [India], January 8: With the registrations now open for the 5th edition of India's marquee endurance event IRONMAN 70.3 Goa to be held in November 2025, global participants are already gearing up to return to India's most famous beach destination, which has fast emerged as a popular triathlon destination in Southeast Asia. While the conditions in Goa offer favourable race experience for the participants from overseas, it is the Goan vibe, the blend of Indo-Portuguese culture, serene beaches, calm waters and scenic routes for cycling that offers a great family outing for the participants.

For Cedric, an architect from Normandy in France, who participated in the fourth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, the experience was one to cherish for a lifetime. He said, "I am a regular participant in Ironman events and have participated in races all over Europe. We were visiting India in October 2024 to meet friends in Assam, but when I found out that IRONMAN 70.3 was being held in Goa, I decided to make some changes to my itinerary and landed in Goa."

"We arrived in Goa almost 6-7 days before the race day. We came there after spending a few days in Jaipur and stayed in South Goa. It was extremely relaxing, the beaches, and the old-world charm was simply amazing. I also got to acclimatize to the humid conditions before the race," Cedric explained.

Cedric (50) travelled to Goa with his wife Gaelle Bontemps (49) along with his two daughters, who were excited to participated in the IRONKIDS challenge that is held on the eve of the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa race day. "It was a cherry on the cake as the girls got to participate in IRONKIDS and they have been bragging about it to their friends here in Normandy. In all, it was an incredible experience for the entire family and we would love to come back to Goa next year," added Gaelle.

Government of Goa's unparalleled support aides Sports Tourism

Like Cedric and his family, Javier from Spain expressed that IRONMAN 70.3 Goa was one of the best races he has ever participated in. "I have participated in eight IRONMAN races across Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Malaysia among others. I loved participating in Goa. When I was participating in Malaysia last year, I was told about the India race being quite challenging and has great race vibe so I was very keen on experiencing Goa."

"I was in Goa for over a week before the race and enjoyed the temples, churches, the beaches. I absolutely loved it. The bike routes took me through some very scenic locale when I was training."

Javier further emphasized that triathletes across the globe must experience Goa at least once in their lifetime. "I would recommend triathletes worldwide to participate in IRONMAN Goa."

Extending his unparalleled support to the IRONMAN 70.3 event, Rohan Khaunte, Hon. Minister of Tourism, Government of Goa, said, "Goa has always been a beloved destination for beach lovers and holiday-goers, but it is so much more than its stunning coastline. Embracing the ethos of Goa Beyond Beaches, the state has rapidly emerged as a hub for sports tourism, hosting prestigious global events like IRONMAN 70.3 Goa. Since its debut in 2019, this triathlon has attracted participants from over 57 countries, offering not just a competitive platform but also an immersive experience of Goa's rich culture, delectable cuisine, and serene natural beauty."

Talking about the upcoming edition, Deepak Raj, founder and CEO of Yoska - the pioneers of triathlon events in India said, "We are elated with the response we got for the fourth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa and are overwhelmed by the support we get from the Government of Goa in organizing this global event. IRONMAN 70.3 Goa has grown in popularity and participation over the years."

"Having competed in IRONMAN races across the world, I truly believe Goa is on-par with global destinations on race standards. IRONMAN races have specific demands in terms of infrastructure and Goa is ideal with good cycling routes, calm and serene waters and beautiful long-roads for the run. Most participants come along with their family or friends and spend time in Goa before and after the race to unwind and relax. For the fifth edition, we are expecting a larger influx of foreign participants while from India alone entries are expected to come from more than 120 cities," Deepak concluded.

The fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa is scheduled to be held on 9th November 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)