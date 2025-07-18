Godrej Industries Group to host Global Healthy Workplace Summit & Awards

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Godrej Industries Group has partnered with The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces (GCHW) and Arogya World, to host a two-day Global Healthy Workplace Summit & Awards event, at Godrej One, Mumbai, to address India's and the world's growing healthcare challenges. Partners with The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces & Arogya World, to host Global Healthy Workplace Summit & Awards. This highly coveted event is envisaged to ignite conversations around new standards in workplace wellness and felicitate leading organisations from India and around the world for their sustained focus on employee health & wellbeing. The Global Healthy Workplace Summit & Awards event is scheduled for November 20 & 21, 2025.

The Global Healthy Workplace Summit & Awards is being organised in India for the first time on November 20-21, 2025, and will bring together international leaders, healthcare experts, industry bodies, policymakers, and organizations to explore cutting-edge strategies for promoting employee health and wellbeing. The conference is being curated in partnership with Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and Arogya World, a non-profit, increasingly recognized as the force behind workplace health in India. Building on the learnings of previous Arogya World summits in India, such as navigating the future of work, integrating artificial intelligence into workplace wellness, and aligning ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals with health-centric practices, this year's summit aims to set new global standards in workplace wellness. The Summit will showcase India's leading companies invested in employee health and well-being and also reveal 2025's Healthiest Workplaces in the world.

With a strong focus on non-communicable disease (NCD) prevention, mental health support, and the integration of wellness into organizational culture, the 2025 Summit will address the distinct health challenges and opportunities around the world and within the Indian workplace context. The conference will also spotlight evidence-based corporate wellness initiatives and best practices around Arogya World's MyThali nutrition program, Lifestyle Coach training program, and Tobacco-Free Workplace strategies.

Commenting on the opportunity to host the summit, Ajay Bhatt, Group Head Corporate Services, Godrej Industries Group, said, "At Godrej Industries Group, we have always promoted the need for platforms and engagements that foster health and well-being beyond traditional practices. Partnering with The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and Arogya World resonates with our culture of supporting healthy workplaces. We endeavour to inspire Corporate India to adopt strategies that are forward-thinking, prioritize holistic employee well-being and address their unique complexities in today's rapidly evolving workplaces."

Barry Crisp, Marketing and Communications Director at the Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces, said, "This is a unique time for employee wellbeing. Hosting our 13th Global Healthy Workplace Awards & Summit in Mumbai, alongside Arogya World and Godrej Industries Group, is a powerful opportunity to share global best practices and foster a culture of health. We believe that 'Good Health is Good Business,' and this Summit reinforces our mission to make workplace wellbeing a global priority across all sectors and regions."

Arogya World's Chief of Programs, Ms Srabani Banerjee, said, "Committed to holistic employee well-being, we, at Arogya World, empower organisations to embrace a data driven culture of health, by helping them embed employee wellness into their core business strategy and thereby institutionalise more socially responsible practices. We are very excited to partner with Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces & Godrej Industries Group, and advance this dialogue to the global centerstage."

These engaging collaborations will offer a dynamic platform for sharing best practices, understanding of emerging trends, and drive meaningful initiatives at workplaces spanning health policies and practices.

About Godrej Industries Group:

The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) serves 1.1 billion consumers, globally, across businesses in diverse industries, including consumer products, real estate, agriculture, financial services, and chemicals. Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. We are committed to growing and strengthening this legacy of innovation for a cause, building for a more sustainable future, while placing our planet and people alongside profit.

GIG houses several rapidly growing businesses that are the leaders in their respective categories. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is an emerging markets FMCG leader in Home and Personal Care, with a growing presence in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Godrej Properties (GPL) is India's leading real estate developer by sales and brings the Godrej philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Godrej Agrovet's (GAVL) portfolio businesses address key challenges faced by Indian agriculture, improving the productivity of Indian farmers through innovative products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. Godrej Industries (Chemicals), the group's oldest business, is India's leading manufacturer of oleochemicals and surfactants. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the group. Godrej Capital (GC), the newest company in the group, is a fast-growing financial services business.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejindustries.com

About Arogya World:

At Arogya World, we champion a high-impact, doorstep health model that delivers preventive care where people live, learn, and work. By combining scientific rigor with scalable delivery, our high impact program implementation makes preventive health accessible, personal, and actionable. Our core mission is NCD prevention, addressing diseases like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and chronic lung conditions that are overwhelming India's healthcare systems.

We've already reached 19 million people by 2024. With strong momentum, we are on track to reach 50 million in the next 3-5 years, proving that prevention can be both scalable and sustainable.

For more information on our programs, please log on to www.arogyaworld.org

About The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces:

The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces (GCHW) champions a unified global response to workplace health, recognising that "Good Health is Good Business." Since its founding in 2012, GCHW has been at the forefront of promoting healthier, more productive working environments through shared learning, recognition, and the replication of best practices. Its mission is to support employers and employees of all sizes and sectors in achieving sustainable and equitable health outcomes. Over the past decade, GCHW has hosted 12 Global Summits across nine countries, conducted regional seminars and international roundtables, and overseen the prestigious Global Healthy Workplace Awards. With over 370 award applications from six continents and 25 companies achieving global certification, GCHW continues to lead efforts in driving innovation, resilience, and collaboration in workplace wellbeing worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.globalhealthyworkplace.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561817/5421109/Godrej_Industries_Group_Logo.jpg

