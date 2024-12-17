Goodyear India's former CMD Sandeep Mahajan joins as Executive Chairman of Assurance Intl Limited

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Assurance Intl Limited, a prominent player in automotive products and having collaborations with various global American brands like "Goodyear" a brand of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, "Duracell" a brand of Duracell Inc., "ACDelco" a brand of General Motors LLC and "STP" a brand of Energizer Holdings Inc., proudly announces the appointment of Sandeep Mahajan, a highly regarded corporate leader, as its new Executive Chairman. His esteemed leadership marks the beginning of a transformative phase of innovation, growth, and excellence for the company.

Sandeep Mahajan, former Chairman & Managing Director of Goodyear India Limited, brings over 35 years of expertise in managing business profitability and optimizing financial results, along with sales and marketing for global consumer brands. He has played a key role in launching new brands and product categories across Indian and international markets, including North America, UK, GCC, and Southeast Asia. He started his career at Tata Steel and held leadership roles at Hindustan Unilever (HUL), LG Electronics and Goodyear. At HUL, he managed iconic categories like Pears, Dalda, and Basmati rice for global markets while driving key projects in ice cream and beverages businesses. At LG, he played a key role in establishing the "Rural vertical" and rapidly building distribution through the Brand Shop and Modern trade channels.

At Goodyear India, Mahajan transformed the Farm business, repositioned in premium category and established market leadership for now over a decade. During his stint, he also played key role in the scale-up of Mining (OTR) and Consumer business. His leadership earned Goodyear India numerous industry accolades from leading OEM players like Mahindra, TAFE, John Deere, GM, Ford and Escorts. An industry veteran, he also held prominent positions in associations like ATMA and AMCHAM. Mahajan holds a Mechanical Engineering degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Bangalore.

Commenting on his new role, Mahajan shared, "I am excited to be joining Assurance Intl Limited at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The company's dedication to customer focus, innovation and sustainability, resonates deeply with my own professional principles. Together, we will strengthen the company's solid foundation and unlock new opportunities for rapid growth, global impact and stakeholders' value."

As Executive Chairman, Sandeep Mahajan will lead the strategic vision for Assurance Intl Limited, spearheading key initiatives and fostering global partnerships that strengthen its position as an industry leader.

Rakesh Sharma - MD of Assurance Intl Limited, welcomed Sandeep Mahajan with great enthusiasm: "We are honoured to have Mahajan join our leadership team. His unparalleled expertise and proven track record will undoubtedly propel Assurance Intl Limited to greater heights. We look forward to his invaluable contributions as we embark on our next phase of growth and innovation."

Assurance Intl Limited continues to redefine excellence across its diverse business verticals in the automotive industry. The addition of Mahajan reinforces its unwavering commitment to attracting world-class talent and delivering exceptional value to stakeholders worldwide.

Assurance Intl Limited is a leading manufacturer and licensee of automotive products such as lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories, and spare parts. The company has main presence in India with plans to expand in multiple countries including Australia / New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and many others across Asia, Middle East and Africa. With a global footprint across 60 countries for its automotive products range, the company is committed to providing total automotive solutions.

