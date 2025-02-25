Government of Maharashtra & Voice of Media Confer Maharashtra Bhushan 2024 to Seema Singh for Her National Cervical Cancer Impact

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: Seema Singh, the founder of Meghashrey NGO, has been awarded the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan 2025 for her relentless efforts in promoting a Cervical Cancer-Free India. The award ceremony, jointly organized by the Government of Maharashtra and Voice of Media, recognized Singh's outstanding contributions to public health and women's welfare.

Under her leadership, Meghashrey has been at the forefront of cervical cancer awareness, screening, and vaccination campaigns across India. With thousands of women benefiting from free screenings and educational programs, Singh's initiative has played a crucial role in reducing the stigma around HPV (human papillomavirus), the primary cause of cervical cancer.

A significant focus of Meghashrey's efforts has been on rural women in Maharashtra, where access to healthcare and awareness about cervical cancer remains limited. Through community outreach programs, the NGO has conducted free screenings and awareness campaigns in villages, ensuring early detection and prevention. Additionally, Meghashrey has worked with over 20 BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) schools, educating young girls about HPV and the importance of vaccination, equipping them with life-saving knowledge for the future.

Speaking at the event, Singh expressed her gratitude for the honor and emphasized the need for early detection and preventive measures. "This award is not just for me but for every woman who has taken a step towards prioritizing her health. Our mission is to ensure that no woman in India loses her life to a preventable disease," she stated.

Meghashrey has collaborated with hospitals, corporates, and government bodies to expand its reach. The NGO also actively promotes affordable HPV vaccinations, a critical tool in cancer prevention.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award is one of the state's highest civilian honors, celebrating individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Singh's recognition highlights the growing importance of women's health initiatives in India and sets a strong precedent for continued efforts in cancer prevention and healthcare advocacy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)