Governor of Jharkhand inaugurated NIT Jamshedpur Hosted 2nd Industry-Academia Conclave (IAC-2024)

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 16: At National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, the 2nd Industry-Academia Conclave (IAC-2024) from November 15-17, 2024 was inaugurated by the Governor of Jharkhand, Santosh Gangwar, under the visionary theme "Viksit Bharat - Viksit Jharkhand: 2047."

Organized in collaboration with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Patna, NIT Mizoram, IIT Bhilai, NIT Raipur, NIT Agartala, NIT Manipur NIT Arunachal Pradesh and NIT Nagaland the conclave brought together leaders from industry and academia to address key challenges, foster innovation, and develop actionable solutions that align academic research with industrial needs.

Inaugural Ceremony Highlights

In his address, the Governor congratulated the organizers and participants, emphasizing the importance of events like IAC-2024. He highlighted the critical need for industry-academia collaboration in addressing industrial challenges through collaborative -advanced academic research. The Hon'ble Governor also underscored the importance of designing academic curricula that reflect the evolving demands of industries and urged the event's organizers to share their success story as a model for future collaborations.

Prof. Goutam Sutradhar, Director of NIT Jamshedpur, welcomed the gathering and stressed the importance of creating a robust bridge between industry and academia. He pointed out how emerging fields like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and VLSI could benefit from efficient industry-academia partnerships.

S.K. Behera, President of CII, shared an example of a successful collaboration between Tata Steel and IIT Mumbai that has led to innovations in green steelmaking, reducing carbon footprints. He elaborated on the mutual benefits of such partnerships, from advancing research and development in academia to preparing students for industry and fostering startups.

The Director of IIT ISM Dhanbad Prof Sukumar Mishra in his talk stressed on the much needed synergy between academia and industry for sustainable growth of the nation. Further the Director of IIT Bhilai Prof. Rajiv Prakash praised the organizing committee of the conclave for bringing academia and industry together under one umbrella. The day ended with a two hour culture extravaganza featuring performances highlighting tribal culture and popular music.

Conclave Objectives and Key Themes

IAC-2024 aimed to strengthen connections between academia and industry, advancing research and innovation while promoting entrepreneurship. The event will focuse on:

* Enhancing industry-academia partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

* Developing industry-relevant academic programs.

* Encouraging entrepreneurship through mentorship and funding opportunities.

* Leveraging advanced research to tackle industrial challenges.

Key panel discussions and activities critical topics, include

* Renewable Energy Integration with the Grid for a Sustainable Energy Future.

* Strategic Approach for Social Development through Academic-Corporate Partnerships.

* Applications of Industry 4.0: Robotics, IoT, and Cyber-Physical Systems for Sustainable Manufacturing.

* Digital Twin Technology in Smart Manufacturing: Cost, Benefits, and Adoption.

* Balancing Economic Growth and Environmental Sustainability in Mining.

The conclave would also highlight Jharkhand's local culture with exhibits on the state's art and crafts, discussions on waste-to-wealth solutions, and collaboration opportunities for MSMEs.

Day 1 Highlights

The first day of IAC-2024 featured:

* MoUs signed between NIT Jamshedpur and institutions like IIT Jodhpur and RVSCET Jamshedpur to promote mutual growth.

* A panel discussion on Renewable Energy Integration with the Grid, attended by students and professionals.

* Exhibition stalls by participating industries like TATA STEEL, NTPC, Greeko, Power Grid Corporation, Midhani, GAIL, BCCL, ONGC, DVC, Coal India, Braithwaite & Co Ltd., Adhunik, Janyutech, Laxmi Associates, CCL and Rail Vikar Nigam Limited. SBI, Canara Bank, HDFC, Elsevier, Springer-Nature, Cambridge Press, Taylor & Francis., showcasing their products and services.

* The day concluded with a vibrant cultural program featuring tribal-Chhau and Odissi dance performances. The vocal troupe led by Mrs Indrani Sutradhar of NIT Jamshedpur sang the well known national integration song " Mele Su Mera Tumhara"

Impact and Future Prospects

Through IAC-2024, NIT Jamshedpur reinforced its commitment to fostering partnerships that will pave the way for a sustainable, innovative, and self-reliant India by 2047. By focusing on collaboration, research, and entrepreneurship, the event set the stage for addressing India's industrial and academic challenges.

Dr Suvokamal Dutta, Director (I), MDS Indocan Ottawa Canada a renowned personality is the honorary Chief Adviser of the Conclave. Prof. Amaresh Kumar and Prof. M.K. Sinha, the organizing secretaries, along with coordinators Dr. Kanika Prasad, Dr. Ashok K. Mandal, and Dr. Om Hari Gupta other committee members, played pivotal roles in ensuring the success of this event.

