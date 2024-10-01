Gozo Cabs and Prime Time Shuttle Forge Partnership to Enhance Global Ground Transportation

PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 1: Gozo Cabs, India's leader in lodistance intercity travel and airport transfers, and Prime Time Shuttle, a trailblazer in ground transportation in the USA, announced a strategic alliance today. Under this alliance, the two companies are bridging their transportation solutions across continents. Going forward, clients of either company shall be able to access the reach and expanse of both organisations and avail affordable and reliable ground transportation all across the United States and India. Through this alliance, Gozo clients can avail Prime Times' exceptional reach across the USA, and Prime Times customers can travel anywhere in India safely, comfortably, and economically. Travellers enjoy a seamless travel experience regardless of whether they are travelling in India or the USA. This significant move enables Indo-US travellers to pre-book ground transportation well before their travel.

Prime Time Shuttle has been a pillar in the transportation industry for over 40 years. With over 50 million satisfied customers, it has built a reputation for safety, security, and reliability. As a lostanding leader in the ground transportation space, Prime Time Shuttle offers a range of services designed to meet the needs of various travellers, from solo adventurers to large groups.

Founded by Rattan Joea, Prime Time Shuttle is known for its customer-centric approach and competitive pricing. Joea's vision was to create a transportation service that prioritizes the customer experience, offering high-quality service at prices that are accessible to all. This focus has allowed Prime Time Shuttle to remain a top choice for travellers seeking dependable, affordable transportation solutions.

Rattan Joea expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Gozo, a company that shares our commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction. We will bring unparalleled transportation solutions to the U.S. market, offering all a seamless and enjoyable travel experience."

"Today, more Indians travel internationally than ever before, so many people of Indian origin are settled abroad. By partnering with Prime Time Shuttle, Gozo has once again delivered on our promise of an easy, reliable, affordable, safe, pre-booked ride for our travellers even if their trip originates in the USA," said Deepesh Arora, Co-Founder & CEO of Gozo Cabs.

Deepesh Arora also added, "Services are available for chauffeur-driven hourly-as-directed rentals, Airport transfers, Long distance inter-city one-way, round trips, and multi-city trips providing travellers with comprehensive transportation solutions whether travelling in India or the United States. The joint vision is to make ground travel easy for global travellers. The companies hope to expand their alliance to offer even more convenient and streamlined travel options within India, the US and soon in even more places across the globe. Through this alliance, we hope to soon deliver seamless multi-modal transportation choices that include ground transportation from their door in the US to the final leg of their journey, smoothly & safely to any place in India."

About Prime Time Shuttle:

About Gozo Cabs:

Gozo Cabs was founded in 2015 and currently boasts an expansive reach across more than 7000 towns & cities in India. Gozo's mission is to offer easy, reliable, affordable, and safe ground transportation to travellers everywhere in India. Back in 2015, the Gozo team set out with a goal to make intercity transportation in a private air-conditioned taxi so affordable that a family of four would pick Gozo over travelling by train or bus. Today, Gozo has served over a million travellers across India and is the preferred choice for both the savvy budget conscious and the luxury-oriented traveller.

When travelling with Gozo, clients can save between 30% and 50% over travelling in the same class of service with another provider. Gozo's sophisticated software stack leverages machine learning techniques and artificial intelligence capabilities to match clients seeking transportation with transport providers who are best suited to serve with the least possible deadhead. Gozo's service offerings include intercity ground transportation options like one-way, round-trips, planned trip itineraries and intra-city services for pickups and drops across all airports and railway stations in India.

