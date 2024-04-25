Grand Celebration of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi by Hanuman Devotees Service Committee

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 25: Shri Hanuman Janmotsav, organized by the All India Hanuman Devotees Service Committee, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Marghat Hanuman Temple, Delhi.

The event started with a soulful Bhajan Sandhya and "Deep Prajwalan" by the esteemed social worker and ardent Hanuman devotee, Shri Ram Avatar Garg Ji, from Preetampura, Delhi.

Renowned singers such as Sardar Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Sardar Harvinder Singh Romi, Shri Shambhu-Roopam Ji, and Sushri Uma Lahiri Ji engaged the audience in Hanuman "Bhajan-ras."

A special guest at the celebration was Dr. Basant Goel, Chief of Goel Medicos and Director of ANT Pharmaceuticals, Sparshmart Pharmaceuticals, and Elastage Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Goel, recognized as the "King of Medicines" for his significant contributions to the pharmaceutical industry, holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy from American Cast Coast University, USA.

Dr. Goel's noteworthy accomplishments include receiving the prestigious "Best Pharmacy in the World" award presented by film actress Hema Malini, 20 cabinet ministers and 50 BJP parliament members. He has also been featured in the Inspiring India Booklet 2024 alongside prominent personalities like Nitin Gadkari and Ratan Tata, highlighting his exceptional leadership in the pharmaceutical sector.

The committee guardians, Suresh Rateria, Pankaj Goyal, Jagmahendra Mittal, Atul Mittal, Amit Jindal, Subhash Kansal, President Sanjay Garg, Secretary Mukesh Maheshwari, Treasurer Vipin Maheshwari, Joint Treasurer Satish Gupta, Senior Vice President Rajendra Kumar, Mahendra Baghel, Dinesh Taneja, Vice President Vivek Anand Jha, Advocate DK Gupta, Avadhesh Garg, Narendra Verma, Govardhan Maheshwari, Sachin Malhotra, graced the event.

The celebration was attended by respected personalities, including Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Subodh Goswami, Mr Kuldeep Singh, Mr Kapil, Mr Sandeep (Manager, Axis Bank), and Councilor Mrs Reena Maheshwari.

Mr Ramesh Gupta, Mr Ram Avatar Garg, Mr Lal Ganga Charan Agarwal, Mr Pankaj Goyal, Mr R.D. Ahuja Family, Mr Surendra Kumar Goyal, Mr Sukhmal Chand Jain, Mr Jayprakash Goyal, Mr Bhupendra Jain, Mr Karmveer Karm, Mr Amit Gupta, Mr Pravesh Gupta, Ishwar Garg, Mr Lav Kush Singla, Mr Vinay Kumar Jain Pawan Putra, joined in the occasion and enjoyed the joyful atmosphere of Hanuman Janmotsav.

The grand celebration was organized by the Hanuman Devotees Service Committee and completed under the guidance of Mahant Shri Varun Sharma Ji and the world-renowned astrologer Dr Rajesh Ojha Ji, alongside the divine presence of esteemed saints. Dr Atul Mudgal helped manage the event smoothly and ensured everyone had a positive experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)