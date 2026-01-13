Grand Launch of 'New KIA Seltos' in Navi Mumbai; Event Graced by Indian Idol Abhijeet Sawant

PNN

Nerul (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: The highly anticipated and popular KIA model, 'New Seltos Badass Forever,' was launched with great pomp and show at the Bhavna Group showroom in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on January 9, 2026. The event was headlined by special guest and Bollywood's renowned voice, India's first Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant.

Presence of Dignitaries:

The ceremony was organized under the expert guidance of Bhavna Group's Managing Director Mr. Rajesh Shah, Managing Director Mrs. Aparna Shah, Sales Group Head Mr. Harshit Shah, and Bhavna Honda Head Ms. Ankita. The dignitaries officially unveiled the car amidst a celebratory atmosphere.

KIA: The First Choice for Customers - Rajesh Shah

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rajesh Shah stated, "KIA has always been a pioneer in bringing innovative technology to the market. Looking at the immense curiosity among people, I urge the residents of Navi Mumbai to experience this car. Our focus is on providing world-class facilities, which is why KIA has become the preferred choice for customers."

Setting New Records: Aparna Shah

Managing Director Mrs. Aparna Shah shared insights into the car's features, noting that today's customers are highly discerning. "This car perfectly balances environmental consciousness with advanced mechanical systems. We are confident that the New Seltos will break all previous sales records," she said, while celebrating the moment with the dealer team and customers.

Personal Testimony by Abhijeet Sawant

The highlight of the program was Abhijeet Sawant, who expressed his gratitude to the Bhavna Group. As a current Seltos owner himself, he remarked, "Just like my voice, I have been experiencing the power and quality of the Seltos. I am now seriously considering upgrading to this new model." He encouraged customers to book the car as soon as possible.

Social Media and Media Coverage

The event saw a strong presence of digital creators. Popular YouTubers and Influencers--Sonali, Rutuja, Bhagyashree,Rupesh, Tanmay--witnessed the launch and immediately shared reels and posts on their Instagram pages, praising the car's aesthetics. Several journalists were also present to cover the event.

