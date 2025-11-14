Great Value Realty Unveils Ekanam to Redefine Noida's Skyline Blending Nature and Luxury in Perfect Balance

NewsVoir

New Delhi/ Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14: Great Value Realty, one of North India's most trusted real estate developers, today launched Ekanam (RERA No. UPRERAPRJ15109/2019), its flagship ultra-luxury residential project in Sector 107, Noida.

Designed as a seamless blend of architecture and nature, Ekanam is envisioned with the core brand philosophy 'Great is the New Norm', redefining urban living with an ethos rooted in harmony, balance, and mindfulness. Located on the last remaining land parcel available in Noida Sector 107 for residential development, Ekanam stands as a rare opportunity to experience the future of refined, nature-centric living in one of NCR's most connected addresses.

Speaking at the launch, Payas Agarwal, Director, Great Value Realty, said, "The launch of Ekanam marks a defining moment for all of us at Great Value Realty. It embodies our vision to create living spaces that go beyond luxury, where architecture and nature exist in perfect balance. Ekanam is our tribute to the idea of mindful living, where every element is thoughtfully crafted to inspire calm, connection, and comfort. As Noida's skyline evolves, we take pride in contributing a landmark that not only elevates modern living but also reaffirms our belief that true luxury lies in harmonizing design and nature with life itself."

At its core, Ekanam embodies the idea of "living with nature, not just beside it." Conceptualized by global design powerhouse Benoy, the project's architectural language flows like water--fluid, reflective, and ever-evolving. The layout orbits around a tranquil central lake, a living ecosystem that shapes the landscape, movement, and mood of the development. From this calm heart rise three slender 46-storey towers, their organic facades and undulating balconies echoing the rhythm of the surrounding greenery.

Crafted in partnership with an acclaimed consortium of consultants, few of them being Modarch India (Principal Architect), S. Bose (Landscape); Ekanam represents a benchmark in precision, collaboration, and excellence. The project employs BIM technology for optimized planning and delivery and is being developed by a Grade-A contracting team to ensure quality and timeliness.

Ekanam features expansive 3 and 4 BHK residences ranging from 3,525 to 5,525 sq.ft., with prices starting from Rs. 7 crore onwards. Each home has been thoughtfully designed to balance natural light, ventilation, and spatial fluidity, while offering customization options for discerning residents.

The development's 1,00,000 sq.ft. club serves as the social and wellness hub of the community. Drawing inspiration from the soothing qualities of water, wood, and organic textures, the club unfolds as a series of serene spaces--an indoor pool and spa, salon, sports cafe, cigar lounge, business center, gym and yoga studios, art and music rooms, and a theatre--all integrated within a landscape of greenery and natural light. Every detail, from the soft curves to the earthy color palette, reinforces the project's core philosophy of tranquil, sensory living.

The vertical architecture extends the natural connection upwards, through cascading planters, sky gardens, and floating terraces, ensuring that every residence has its own dialogue with nature. The towers are linked by two sky bridges that double as landscaped open spaces, and the pinnacle experience is reserved for the floating garden and rooftop infinity pool--the highest in Noida--offering an unparalleled view of the city's skyline.

Aligned with Great Value Realty's commitment to sustainable growth, Ekanam is designed for IGBC Green Building certification, incorporating water conservation systems, vertical greenery, and natural ventilation across its structures. With its unique blend of architecture inspired by nature, meticulous craftsmanship, and unmatched connectivity to Delhi, the airport, hospitals, and educational institutions, Ekanam is set to become an enduring landmark in Noida -- where life flows in harmony with its surroundings.

Great Value Realty (GVR) is the real estate development arm of Great Value Group, focused on crafting lifestyle-centric residential and commercial spaces across Delhi NCR. The company is spearheaded by Mr. Manoj Agarwal, Chairman & MD, and Mr. Payas Agarwal, Director, with a shared commitment to innovation, integrity, and customer trust.

Since 2009, GVR has delivered transformative projects such as Sharanam, Anandam, Casa Uday, Sanctuary 105, Eternia, and High Life, blending thoughtful design with enduring value. GVR also leads in commercial infrastructure, with marquee assets like Great Value Mall, Complex Madangir, and state-of-the-art logistics parks in Greater Noida and Sohna.

Operating debt-free and backed by the financial strength of GV Finance and GV Capital, GVR is uniquely positioned for sustainable growth. As it expands into ultra-luxury, plotted, and flexible living formats, GVR continues to shape aspirational urban communities, driven by quality, reliability, and customer-centricity.

