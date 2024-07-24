GREBA Awards Honoured MANA Skanda's 'The Right Life' with Integrated Township Award

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: MANA Skanda's innovative project, 'The Right Life,' has been awarded the prestigious Integrated Township Award at the Global Real Estate and Business Awards (GREBA). This accolade recognizes The Right Life as Bengaluru's largest child-centric township, celebrated for its cutting-edge design, sustainable practices, and family-friendly environment. Setting New Standards in Urban Development The GREBA awards are renowned for acknowledging excellence in real estate and business sectors, spotlighting projects that demonstrate remarkable innovation, quality, and community impact. The Right Life's recognition at GREBA underscores its role as a trailblazer in creating dynamic and harmonious living spaces. Prime Location The Right Life for its strategic location, which significantly enhances its value as an integrated township. Situated on the bustling Sarjapur-Varthur Road, the project finds itself at the epicentre of Bengaluru's educational and technological growth.

Education takes centre stage with over 23+ international schools in close proximity to The Right Life. The township's location also caters to the city's thriving professional community. It sits in the heart of Bengaluru's IT corridor, with easy access to major tech parks and corporate hubs. Healthcare and retail amenities further complement the location's appeal.

This prime location ensures that while residents of The Right Life enjoy the serenity and child-friendly environment of their township, they remain seamlessly connected to the pulsating urban life of Bengaluru. The GREBA award recognizes how this strategic positioning enhances the overall living experience, making The Right Life an ideal choice for families seeking a perfect blend of tranquillity and urban convenience.

A Vision of Holistic Living Realized

'The Right Life', an awe-inspiring development sprawling across 100+ acres on the bustling Sarjapur-Varthur Road in Bengaluru, transcends the conventional notion of a residential complex. It emerges as a meticulously crafted ecosystem, designed with an intricate understanding of familial needs and a profound vision for holistic growth. The project's innovative approach to integrated living captivated the discerning eye of the GREBA jury, setting it apart in a fiercely competitive field of contenders.

Residential Excellence: Homes That Nurture Dreams

At the heart of 'The Right Life' lies its residential offerings, a stunning array of premium 3 and 3.5 BHK apartments that redefine luxury living. These homes are not merely living spaces; they are sanctuaries designed to nurture dreams and foster family bonds. With lake-side views and thoughtfully crafted interiors, each residence offers a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. The apartments boast spacious layouts, premium finishes, and smart home features, ensuring that residents experience the pinnacle of modern living.

Retail Wonderland: A Shopping Paradise Within Reach

'The Right Life' introduces a revolutionary retail experience within the township. The high street retail concept brings a curated selection of premium brands, boutique stores, and gourmet eateries right to the residents' doorstep. This retail wonderland is designed to be more than just a shopping destination; it's a social hub where families can spend quality time, discover new experiences, and indulge in retail therapy without leaving the comfort of their community.

Commercial Spaces: Fostering Innovation and Enterprise

Understanding the evolving work landscape, 'The Right Life' incorporates state-of-the-art commercial spaces designed to cater to businesses of all sizes. From start-up incubators to corporate offices, these spaces are equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed to inspire creativity and productivity. The integration of work spaces within the township not only reduces commute times for residents but also fosters a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and enterprise.

Child-Centric Design: The Heart of Innovation

At the core of The Right Life's design philosophy is a dedication to nurturing child development. The township features an array of thoughtfully crafted spaces that cater to children of all ages. From innovative play areas like space-themed zones and trampoline parks to educational spaces such as star-gazing decks and musical corners, every aspect is designed to stimulate young minds and bodies.

Sports Academies: Nurturing Champions of Tomorrow

'The Right Life' takes its commitment to holistic development to new heights with its world-class sports academies. These academies are not just facilities; they are incubators of talent, designed to nurture the champions of tomorrow. With partnerships with renowned sports personalities and cutting-edge training methodologies, these academies offer professional coaching in a wide array of sports. From cricket and tennis to swimming and athletics, young residents have the opportunity to pursue their sporting passions under expert guidance. The academies feature state-of-the-art equipment, specialized training programs, and regular tournaments, creating an environment where sporting excellence thrives.

The Right Club: A Hub of Leisure and Lifestyle

At the heart of 'The Right Life' stands The Right Club, a stellar centrepiece that epitomises luxury and leisure. This state-of-the-art clubhouse offers:

* A grand area for community gatherings and celebrations

* Yoga lawns surrounded by serene butterfly gardens, promoting wellness and tranquillity

* Outdoor work pods catering to the evolving needs of remote professionals

* Multiple swimming pools, including dedicated kids' pools, ensuring aquatic fun for all ages

The Right Club serves as the social nucleus of the community, fostering connections and providing a space for residents to unwind, socialise, and pursue their passions.

Sustainable Living at its Core

With an astounding 84% open area, 'The Right Life' sets new benchmarks in sustainable urban development. The project incorporates Biophilic landscape design that integrates nature into daily life, and cutting-edge eco-friendly technologies, from advanced rainwater harvesting systems to energy-efficient designs. Lush green spaces, water conservation measures, and waste management systems are seamlessly integrated, creating a harmonious balance between modern living and environmental responsibility.

Inclusivity: A Community for All

'The Right Life' stands out for its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that the township caters to residents of all ages and abilities:

* Senior-friendly design features including ramps, tactile tiles, and proper lighting throughout the community

* Dedicated zones for seniors with ample seating and social spaces

* Reflexology paths promoting health and well-being for older residents

* Vehicle-free zones ensuring safety for children and seniors alike

* Accessible amenities designed to accommodate residents with diverse needs

This inclusive approach ensures that 'The Right Life' is truly a home for everyone, fostering a diverse and vibrant community where all residents can thrive.

MANA Skanda's Vision Realised

Kishore Reddy, CMD of MANA Projects, expressed his pride, "Winning the Integrated Township Award at GREBA is a momentous achievement for us. It reflects our unwavering commitment to developing sustainable, child-centric communities that elevate the living standards of our residents. The Right Life is a beacon of what urban living can aspire to be. This award reaffirms our commitment to pioneering sustainable and innovative living spaces. Our goal is to create environments that not only meet the needs of today but also inspire future generations to lead healthier, more connected lives."

Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Director of Skanda, emphasized the project's forward-thinking approach, "The Right Life encapsulates our dedication to crafting communities that embody the future of urban living. Our emphasis on child-centric amenities and sustainable development is not just a feature but a foundational element that we believe will set a new benchmark in the real estate sector."

Sandeep, Director of Skanda, added, "This GREBA award validates our vision of creating living spaces that truly enhance family life. The Right Life is more than just a residential project; it's a carefully crafted ecosystem where every member of the family can thrive."

Setting New Benchmarks

As Bengaluru's largest child-centric township, The Right Life is setting new standards in the real estate industry. The GREBA award serves as a powerful endorsement of its innovative approach to urban planning and community development.

The Future of Residential Communities

The recognition from GREBA positions The Right Life as a model for future integrated townships. It demonstrates how thoughtful design and a focus on holistic living can create communities that truly meet the evolving needs of modern families.

Experience Award-Winning Living

Families seeking a living environment that prioritises child development, sustainability, and community well-being are invited to explore The Right Life. This GREBA award-winning project offers a unique opportunity to be part of Bengaluru's most forward-thinking residential community.

MANA is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by D Kishore Reddy, MANA has grown into a multi-faceted realty company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard-to-premium apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine- tuned the art of 'Imagineering' - a blend of imagination and engineering - to craft dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it can deliver quality that sets it apart from its peers.

Established in 2012 by Vijay Kumar Reddy, a seasoned Class 1 Government Contractor, and Mr Sandeep Ramanolla, who joined full-time in 2015, our journey began with a shared vision: to create homes that exceed expectations and nurture aspirations. Driven by Vijay's experience with Signature, his previous venture, Skanda embodies a commitment to quality and innovation. With Sandeep's dedication, the company has grown steadily, completing two iconic villa projects - Elina and C99 - by 2015. What sets Skanda apart is our unwavering focus on design. We believe that a meticulously designed home is not just aesthetically pleasing, but also contributes to well-being and happiness. We understand the importance of creating homes that resonate with your spirit. That's why we incorporate the principles of Vastu, a traditional Indian system of architecture, into our designs.

