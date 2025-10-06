Greta Minerals Doubles Exploration Landholding in Western Australia, Eyes Lithium Supply for India

PNN

Singapore, October 6: Greta Minerals Pte Ltd, part of Singapore-based Greta Group, has doubled its exploration footprint in Western Australia to nearly 1,550 sq km, up from about 700 sq km acquired in 2024.

"We are very happy to expand our landholding, encouraged by the results of initial studies of Ultrafine+ soil sampling and analysis in one of our exploration areas, Gecko North. We believe we are in the right geological corridor to explore for lithium, gold, and other critical minerals," said Nitesh Chaudhari, Chairman of Greta Group. The Gecko North Project, located 25 km northwest of Coolgardie, is one of seven critical mineral and gold projects under Greta Minerals (Australia) Pty Ltd. The company holds 37 granted and 5 pending mineral tenements, covering 1,550 sq km of prospective ground in Western Australia.

Gecko North lies within the Kalgoorlie Terrane of the Yilgarn Craton, east of the Ida Fault. This region is renowned for world-class deposits of gold and lithium. The ground also hosts the Silt Dam Monzogranite, part of the fertile Bali Suite monzogranites, which surveys link to both gold and lithium mineralisation.

Greta Minerals adopted the Ultrafine+ soil sampling & assay technique, developed by CSIRO and Labwest Minerals Analysis Pty Ltd, to detect deeper ore bodies. The method analyses ultrafine clay particles (