GREW Solar Wins 'Solar Energy Manufacturer of the Year 2025' at the Go Global Awards

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: GREW Solar, one of India's fastest-growing solar PV manufacturers, has been honored the 'Solar Energy Manufacturer of the Year 2025' at the Go Global Awards ceremony held by The International Trade Council at the House of Lords, London, United Kingdom. This recognition highlights the company's rapid ascension and innovation in the solar energy industry, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

The award was presented by His Excellency Jonathan Marland and Baroness Sandip Verma, distinguished members of the House of Lords, in the presence of diplomats, senior government officials, and representatives from 76 countries.

Vinay Thadani, CEO and Director, GREW Solar, said, "Being recognised on a global platform like this means a lot to us. It reflects the steady work we have put into building dependable solar solutions and growing our footprint. This award is not just an honor but a reminder of the responsibility we carry as we expand into new markets. Our teams have worked with a clear goal of making clean energy accessible, and this recognition encourages us to keep moving forward with the same focus."

Dr. Sachin Verma, Vice President - HR & Business Transformation, Director's Office, GREW Solar, said, "At GREW Solar, we focus on creating an environment where people feel supported and have the space to grow. This milestone encourages us to keep building a strong and committed team. Being named the Solar Energy Manufacturer of the Year 2025 also shows how our work is being recognised globally, and we are grateful for that."

Founded in 2022, GREW Solar is one of India's youngest and fastest-growing solar PV module manufacturers, ranking among the top 10 in the country. Backed by the Chiripal Group, the company has built a strong foundation rooted in technological advancement, quality-led manufacturing, and responsible growth. In just three years, it has emerged as a key player in India's clean energy landscape and is steadily expanding its footprint in international markets.

With new innovations in the pipeline and an expanding international outlook, the award underscores GREW Solar's pivotal role in advancing solar energy solutions and its commitment to a greener future.

Backed by the Chiripal Group's 52-year legacy of manufacturing excellence, GREW Solar has quickly risen to prominence since its inception in 2022. In its first year, the company launched M10 modules of up to 550 Wp and commissioned 1.2 GW of PV module manufacturing at Dudu, Rajasthan. By 2025, GREW Solar scaled its operational capacity to 3.0 GW delivering high-efficiency M10 TOPCon modules of up to 590 Wp. The company is currently expanding its Dudu plant to 11.0 GW, making it one of India's largest AI powered, integrated solar PV module manufacturing plants equipped with its own state-of-the-art R & D laboratory. Looking ahead, GREW will initially establish a 3.0 GW solar PV cell plant at Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, followed by a capacity expansion to 8.0 GW by end of 2026 at the same location, enabling backward integration.

A keystone annual program of the International Trade Council, the Go Global Awards recognizes excellence in global trade, innovation, and market expansion. Each year, the Council reviews thousands of nominations from across the globe, celebrating businesses, governments, and trade organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement across diverse categories including Trade Leadership, Innovation & Technology, Supply Chain Excellence, E-commerce, Sustainability, and more. The awards highlight companies making significant impacts in international commerce.

The International Trade Council is a global, multilateral chamber of commerce dedicated to expanding global trade through strategic partnerships and innovative programs. The Council provides practical tools and resources to help companies navigate international markets, reduce risk, and accelerate growth.

