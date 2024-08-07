Gross Premium of Shriram General Insurance up 31 per cent in Q1FY25

NewsVoir Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 7: Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC) has announced that its Gross Written Premium (GWP) during Q1 FY25 has increased by 31% to Rs 733 crore, over the same period last year surpassing the industry growth of 13%. The company wrote 1282017 policies in Q1FY25 and earned a net profit of Rs. 114 crores during the first quarter of FY25, a growth of 17% from Rs. 98 crores a year ago period. The company has settled 48290 claims during Q1 FY25, compared to 39076 in the year ago period. The solvency ratio was 3.87 as of 30 June 2024 against the regulatory requirement margin of 1.5. The number of live policies has gone up to 62.85 Lakhs in Q1FY25 from 57 Lakhs in the same period a year ago.

Segment wise GWP (in Cr) till June 2024:

Business line growth as against industry during Q1 FY25:

Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Shriram General Insurance Company said, "Shriram General Insurance has achieved a notable overall growth of approximately 31% in Gross Written Premium (GWP). This growth has been significantly driven by our Motor Line of Business. In the recent quarter, SGI introduced several new products, including Shri Cyber Insurance. We are also planning to launch more innovative products in the upcoming quarter to further expand our offerings."

Future Plans

Crop Insurance

Shriram General Insurance is targeting a market with an estimated industry premium potential of INR 30,000 crore. "The strategy for is centred on efficiency and innovation, aiming to increase our non-motor premiums and achieve a more balanced business mix," says Anil Aggarwal.

New foray:

Last year, SGI took a significant step by launching benefit-based health insurance products such as Hospital Daily Cash and Critical Illness Insurance. In Q1FY25, the insurer has sold more than 5000 policies under Health Insurance Line of Business. "Building on this momentum, we are preparing to introduce Arogya Sanjeevani, an indemnity-based product, to enhance our health insurance portfolio," says Anil Aggarwal.

Tapping MSME

India has over 63 million MSMEs, of which fewer than 10% are currently insured. MSMEs ought to realise the importance of insurance to sustain business during any unforeseen circumstances. With the aim of addressing this knowledge gap and recognizing the potential of this segment, SGI is developing customized insurance solutions tailored to the diverse needs of this sector.

As the lead insurer for Odisha:

The company has been appointed as the lead insurer by IRDAI to achieve the vision of "Insurance for All by 2047". The objective for SGI is to increase the insurance penetration in Odisha - bringing every member of the community within the insurance safety net. The company is deploying its agents at the Gram Panchayats to accomplish this mission.

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC), jointly owned by Shriram Group and Sanlam Ltd, Africa offers a complete range of general insurance products, ranging from motor, home and personal accidents in the retail space and customized products like fire, engineering, and marine Insurance in the corporate space. Shriram General Insurance manages assets worth Rs. 12268 crores across with over 62 lakh live policies. The company has 278 branches in 26 states and an employee strength of 4150 across India, as of June 2024.

Shriram Group is India's leading financial conglomerate with a dominant presence in retail financing, life insurance, general insurance, chit fund, housing finance, stock broking, distribution of financial products, and wealth advisory services. The Group focuses on serving the underserved and is driven by its financial Inclusion agenda of bringing finance to low-income families and small businesses. As of March 2024, Shriram Group has an overall customer base of over 3.2 crore, a marketing force of 1,61,500, an employee strength of over 1,22,500 across 4,400 branches and manages an AUM of Rs 2.8 lakh Crore.

