Group 108 Proudly Backs the Book Launch of Award-winning Author Damini Grover

NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27: Group 108 is deeply honoured to support the launch of "Time to Come Home," the latest groundbreaking work by acclaimed psychologist and award-winning author Damini Grover. This insightful book, published by Hay House, offers an expansive and profound exploration into self-love, personal reconnection, and emotional healitopics that resonate deeply with the organization's core values and mission. The launch was celebrated with two distinguished events, on September 13, 2024, at the Oxford Bookstore in Connaught Place, and on September 22, 2024, at the Kunzum Books Art Cafe in Greater Kailash. These occasions attracted a vibrant and diverse mix of media professionals, corporate leaders, influencers, and literary enthusiasts, all eagerly engaging with the transformative themes presented in Ms. Grover's book. At Group 108, under the visionary leadership of both Managing Directors, Dr. Amish Bhutani and Sanchit Bhutani, the organization holds the principles of self-love, personal growth, and community well-being at its core.

Dr. Amish Bhutani, with his medical background, brings a deep understanding of holistic well-being, which he extends to both his employees and the larger community. His unwavering commitment to fostering personal and collective growth aligns seamlessly with the themes explored in Ms. Grover's book. Sanchit Bhutani, with a strong legacy in real estate, continues to drive the company's mission forward. His profound insights reflect the core message of the book, as he often says, "As on a flight, you're advised to wear your oxygen mask before assisting others; similarly, love can only be spread when you first love yourself." This powerful statement serves as a reminder that self-love is the foundation of everything we give to others.

Together, their shared vision ensures that Group 108 remains deeply connected to the values of self-love, growth, and community upliftment. By engaging with this meaningful event, Group 108 celebrates and upholds its commitment to nurturing profound connections and supporting endeavors that promote both personal and community development.

