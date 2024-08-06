Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2024 by Business Magazine TheCconnects, Global C-Suite Community Platform

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6: TheCconnects Magazine, the esteemed Global C-Suite Community Platform and a leading business magazine, hosted its illustrious Growth Stories Summit & Awards on August 2, 2024, at T-Hub. This high-profile event honored the outstanding achievements and growth narratives of individuals and companies from diverse sectors, highlighting their contributions to leadership, innovation, and excellence. A Hub of Inspiration and Collaboration: The Growth Stories Summit & Awards provided an exceptional platform for attendees to engage with visionary leaders, exchange best practices, and explore new avenues for collaboration. This event proved to be a significant catalyst for fostering growth and sparking innovation within the Indian business arena.

As a prominent business magazine, TheCconnects is dedicated to showcasing the stories of successful enterprises and influential leaders. The summit served as a testament to the dynamic nature of today's business landscape and the pivotal role that effective leadership and innovative thinking play in driving success.

The evening was graced by distinguished guests, including:

* Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of ITE & C and Department of Industries & Commerce

* Ajay Mishra IAS, Former Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, and Chairman IRCS Telangana State

* M Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO at T-Hub

* Mohammed Khaleequr Rahman, National Coordinator, All India Congress Committee

Celebrating Excellence:

The event showcased a range of award categories recognizing exceptional talent and achievement. Below are the awardees celebrated for their remarkable contributions:

Individual Awards:

* Alok Kumar, Founder at ThoreCoin - Leadership in AI-Driven Cryptocurrency Solutions

* Krishna Kumari Datla, Founder & CEO at Manomay Innsurtech Pvt Ltd - Top Women-Led InsurTech Firm

* Tejasree A. Pagidipati, Founder & CEO at Res-Q-Rity - Visionary CEO in Cybersecurity Consulting

* Vishwanath Akuthota, Founder at Dr. Pinnacle - Visionary Leader in AI and Cyber Driven Innovations

* Sowmitri Maluchuru, Founder and CEO at Brahman Studios - Innovator of Immersive Storytelling in Gaming

* Ketan Pathki, CMO at Fielda - Excellence in GTM Strategy & Execution

* Vempalli Sunil Kunar Reddy, CIO at Fortune 500 Companies - Global Business Technology Strategy Leader

* Rajendra Chennozwala, Founder at Career Drivers India Pvt. Ltd. - GCC Hiring Specialist

* Shipra Bhutada, Founder & Director at User Connect Consultancy - Excellence in Human-Centered Research & Design

* Swetha Pramod, Founder & CEO at Vone RCM Global Solutions - Most Influential Woman in Healthcare RCM

* Karthik Velamakanni, Managing Director & CEO at NABTECH Pvt Ltd - Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Innovation in Technology)

* Deepali Khushaldasani, Co-Founder at Sainath Agencies - Innovative Women Entrepreneur (Quality and Craftsmanship)

* Sougata Mishra, Founder at Chayasutra - Creative Art Wedding Photographer 2024

* Dr. Rahul Naik, Founder & CEO at RS Group of Companies - Outstanding Entrepreneurial Journey

* Sree Lata Shankar, HR & L & D Leader & Speaker - Lifetime Achievement (Human Resources)

* Hariprasad Anuganti, Founder at Mindslate - Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Under 25)

* Lion. V. Vasantha Madhuri, Founder & CEO at Maddyz Design Studio - Trailblazer in Graphic Design & Visual Communication

* Dr. Sumana Talakokkula, HOD, MD at SLG Hospitals - Inspirational Leader in Women's Health Care

* Bhuma Srinivas Rao, Graphologist - Graphology Research & Development

* Dr. David Solomon Raju Y, Associate Professor ECE, IQAC Incharge at Holy Mary Institute of Technology Science - Outstanding Contribution to Educational Quality Assurance

* Dr. K. Sravan Abhilash, Associate Professor, Department of ECE at IIC & E-Cell Coordinator at CMR Engg College - Distinguished Academic Researcher in Engineering

* Siddartha Kemsaram, Founder & CEO at Think Prism - Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Under 20)

Company Awards:

* Matayo AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in IT Security Innovation

* BSIT Software Services Private Limited - Exceptional Leadership in Software Development

* Re Moto Mobility - Leading Pre-Owned Two Wheeler (EV Focused) Startup

* UltraViolet Cyber - Pioneer in Managed Security Services

* Tea Trance - Best Beverages Franchise for Innovation & Expansion

* Scichip Robotics Private Limited - Best Health Care Robotics Startup

* VJSMR ODIOGS Technologies Pvt Ltd - Excellence in IT Education Skill Development

* Bilvantis Technologies - Outstanding Achievement in Digital Transformation

* FAMNUTRA - Pioneering Health Enhancing Beverage Brand

* Estatedekho Digi Avenues Pvt Ltd - Innovative PropTech Company of the Year

* Techmatic Systems - Best AI-Driven Retail IT Services Company

* Bright Solar Solutions - Innovative Solar Power Integrator

* iPrism Technologies - Best App Development Company in Emerging Markets

* VOZIQ AI - Best AI Company for Proactive Customer Lifecycle Management

* Ideal Digital Health Technologies - Pioneering Innovation in Natural Healthcare Technology

* Blackstone Books - Excellence in Kindergarten Education and Books

* iAppSys Technologies Pvt Ltd - Excellence in Industry-Specific Web & Mobile Solutions

* Turn2Web - Best in Pre-Built Layouts Platform for Web Design

* EXcellenC - Best Training Institute for Data Analytics

* Corecellent Technologies - Excellence in Digital Marketing & Cloud Solutions

* Souvenir-IT - Content Marketing Agency of the Year

* Gabriel Registrar - Leading Information Security Management System Certification Provider

* PixeLifeServices - C-Suite Choice Award for Best Digital Marketing Partner

* Sanjiwani Chikitsa Kendra - Emerging Leader in Healthcare & Immigration Medical Services

* Speciality Interiors Pvt Ltd - Best Client Centric Design & Build Company

* Waytowebs (WTWEBS Infotech Pvt Ltd) - Excellence in Web Design & Development

* Math 2 Merit Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Creative Math Skill Development

* Prasinos Tech Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Engineering Commercialization

* Advince LLP - Best Global Finance & Legal Consulting Firm

* Sectrio - Innovative Industrial Cybersecurity Company

* Power9 Herbals - Excellence in Herbal Products for Holistic Health

* Aishwi Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Best Fintech Startup

* Allure Art & Events - Fashion and Business Synergy

For a deeper dive into these exceptional stories and achievements, explore the August 2024 edition of TheCconnects Magazine.

TheCconnects: Empowering Business Leaders

TheCconnects continues to empower leaders with insightful content, exclusive networking opportunities, and recognition programs like the Growth Stories Summit & Awards. As a leading business magazine, our goal is to foster a vibrant ecosystem for growth and success in the global business community.

Congratulations to all the awardees for their remarkable achievements. We eagerly anticipate their future successes.









