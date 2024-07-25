Guarented's Profitable Angel Investor Exit Sets Furniture Rental Industry's Benchmark

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 25: Guarented, a leading name in the rental furniture and home appliances market with over 4.2+ rating on Google, and a 20,000+ active customer base, has furnished more than 80,000 homes in the past 8 years. It has carved a niche for itself through innovation, customer-centric services, and a resilient business model. Guarented, a company founded by Harshwardhan Raikwar and Abhimanyu Dikshit, IIT Kharagpur graduates, has a mission to redefine the definition of the way people redecorate their homes and provide attainable and premium quality furniture and home appliances rental solutions to its customers. With an incredible journey of many ups and downs, Guarented has overcome many challenges. However, throughout this journey, Guarented has always stayed true to its core values, which include trust, reliability, maintaining credibility, 100% customer satisfaction, and taking good care of its employees.

A Transformational & Visionary Leadership

Guarented, a company created on the foundation of its ethically strong core values and a mission statement to offer its loyal customers a wide range of solutions, including home appliances and furniture on rent in Bangalore, has seen many successes and failures. However, overcoming each and every obstacle effectively, the company has flourished under the guidance and leadership of Mr. Harshwardhan Raikwar. With an advanced skill set of entrepreneurial instincts and technical knowledge, graduated from IIT Kharagpur, Harshwardhan has been the perfect founder, leader, and a role model for the 110+ employees at Guarented.

From Investment to Exit: Guarented's Success with Angel Investors

One of the pivotal moments in Guarented's history was when the company secured the investment of its angel investors. From the initial stage when Guarented was founded, there was a clear vision, with a robust business plan and a strong set of strategies that were to be implemented. These were some key factors that attracted significant attention from the angel investors from the beginning. Factors that made Guarented appealing included its strong market potential, a scalable business model, and a dedicated customer base. By implementing strong strategic milestones, and focusing on sustainable growth, Guarented not only met but exceeded investors expectations leading to a profitable exit that underscores the startup's viability and long-term potential.

Overcoming Economic Downturns

Like all startups, initially, when Guarented started, it faced several obstacles with rent furniture in Bangalore, in its due course of time. Economic uncertainties played a key role in it. However, with strategic thinking and innovative ideas, Guarented successfully overcame these obstacles and showed a 3% month-over-month increase and a 40% year-over-year expansion. Moreover, the leadership team and a resilient and young workforce of 110+ brilliant individuals with an average age of 26, have proved to be an efficacious combination. By elevating and improving the business model, and advancing the business, and operational strategies, Guarented has navigated its way through difficult times. The defining moment for Guarented came with a series of strategic adjustments that stabilized the company's financial health and set the stage for future growth, showcasing Guarented's ability to thrive, even in adverse conditions.

Guarented's Path to a Profitable Business

Central to Guarented's success is its 20000+ square feet manufacturing unit in Bangalore, which plays a crucially important role in the operations of the company. With 3 back-to-back profitable financial years in renting furniture in Bangalore, Guarented, not only ensures the supply of high-quality rental products but also champions environmental sustainability. Refurbishment of furniture and home appliances rental pieces has not only reduced 10000+ tonnes of e-waste but also promotes eco-friendly practices, and helps Guarented align its methods with the global trends towards sustainability. This approach has immensely helped Guarented succeed and become one of its kind in the market.

Conclusion

From securing investments to achieving sustainable profits, Guarented's road to success elaborates on its strategic vision and resilient customer-centric approach. By overcoming so many challenges and obstacles, Guarented has illustrated nothing but unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. As part of this commitment, Guarented offers not only furniture on rent but also a wide range of appliances like fridge on rent and washing machine on rent, with amazing offers and combos, exclusively in Bangalore, catering to the diverse needs of its growing customer base. This expansion signifies the dedication to providing comprehensive rental solutions, ensuring comfort and convenience for every household. Moreover, in the upcoming future, Guarented is looking forward to expanding its services, exploring, and venturing out to new markets, such as Airbnbs, and Co-Living spaces, as well as maintaining the quality of the products, and its relationships with the customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)