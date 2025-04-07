GUESS India Debuts Digitally with Its New Website

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 7: In a milestone moment for the fashion industry across India, GUESS is proud to introduce www.guess.in - the brand's first dedicated e-commerce platform in the country, launched on 14 February 2025. Established in 1981 by the Marciano brothers, who left the south of France in pursuit of the American dream, GUESS has evolved into a truly global lifestyle brand. This launch opens up a world of possibilities for Indian shoppers, offering instant access to the brand's most sought-after collections across men's and women's apparel, accessories, handbags, kids' wear, and luggage.

GUESS India will soon enhance the online shopping experience by introducing its range of signature fragrances, premium watches, designer eyewear, and footwear. This digital flagship store brings together everything that makes GUESS special, creating a seamless connection between the brand and its Indian admirers.

The new website brings everything customers love about shopping with GUESS into a digital format, it adds a channel to their already existing 21 stores in India, making it seamlessly accessible on both phones and laptops. With features like easy browsing, multiple payment options and dedicated customer support on weekdays from 9 AM to 7 PM, along with a customer-friendly 30-day return window, GUESS ensures a hassle-free shopping experience. Thanks to an extensive delivery network, distance is no longer a barrier between customers and their favorite GUESS pieces.

For decades, GUESS has been more than just a fashion brand - it has been a symbol of timeless style for millions worldwide. Through guess.in GUESS is bridging the gap between its cherished retail stores and the digital world, creating a shopping experience that's both seamless and personal. Whether customers are longtime GUESS enthusiasts or newcomers discovering the collections for the first time, the platform ensures that the perfect piece is just a click away.

Every detail of the guessindia.in experience has been thoughtfully crafted - from gift wrapping options to recyclable packaging. GUESS proudly offers eco-friendly merchandise, including pieces made from organic cotton, recycled materials, and sustainable fabrics, as the brand believes great style and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. This launch marks just the beginning of the GUESS digital journey in India. Get ready to be a part of something extraordinary as GUESS continues to reinvent the way you experience the brand; one click at a time.

About Guess:

GUESS India operates as a key arm of the global GUESS brand, bringing its signature blend of contemporary fashion, iconic denim, and timeless glamour to Indian consumers. With a growing presence through various retail stores across major cities, the brand has steadily built a loyal customer base in the country. Known for its youthful, trend-driven aesthetic and commitment to quality, GUESS India offers a curated range of men's and women's fashion, accessories, and lifestyle products tailored to the Indian market. The launch of its official online store, guess.in , marks a new chapter in its journey--enhancing accessibility, expanding reach, and deepening its connection with the style-savvy Indian audience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)