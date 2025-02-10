Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited's Q3 Net Profit Zooms By 4,500% & Declares Robust Q3 Results

PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 10: BSE-listed Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited (BSE: 524238), a leading agricultural company, reported a staggering increase of 4,500% in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024.

The company specializes in the trade of bulk vegetables and fruits, sourcing fresh produce directly from farmers and delivering it to shop owners, ensuring quality, freshness, and a seamless supply chain.

Gujarat Inject (Kerala)'s net profit for the December 2024 quarter was Rs. 21.16 lakh, an increase of 45 times over the profit of Rs. 0.46 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue in the December 2024 quarter was Rs. 315.23 lakh, compared to Rs. 21.59 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year, a growth of 1,360%.

Highlights:

* For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company demonstrated exceptional performance with a 2,007% rise in revenue to Rs. 1,480.86 lakh (from Rs. 36.96 lakh) and a 3,906% jump in net profit to Rs. 94.40 lakh (from Rs. 4.48 lakh).

* The company reported nine months ended FY24-25 net profit at Rs. 94.40 lakh i.e. 11 times higher than the net profit of FY23-24.

For the nine months ended December 2024, Gujarat Inject (Kerala)'s revenue was Rs. 1,480.86 lakh as against Rs. 36.96 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, a growth of 3,906%. The Net profit for the nine-month period was Rs. 94.40 lakh, 2,007% higher than the net profit of Rs. 4.48 lakh in the same period of the previous year.

Gujarat Inject (Kerala)'s shares, having a face value of Rs. 10, closing price was Rs. 27.13 as on Friday, 7th Feb, 2025. The shares have seen a high of Rs. 28 and a low of Rs. 8.74 in the last 52 weeks. The company's market capitalization is Rs. 39.04 crore. After a lack of significant activity in previous years, the company has shown improvement in performance over the last two years.

The improved performance is also reflected in the share price, which is up by 35% in the past month. Additionally, trading volumes too have gone up, suggesting positive momentum in the stock.

About Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited:

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited (BSE: 524238) is a distinguished name in the agricultural sector, specializing in the cultivation and distribution of premium-quality vegetables, fruits, and other agricultural produce. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, the company has demonstrated remarkable growth in recent years, marked by a strong financial performance and an expanding market presence. Gujarat Inject plays a pivotal role in the B2B segment, supplying fresh and superior-quality produce to businesses, shops and retailers. Through innovation, sustainability, and an unwavering focus on quality, the company continues to strengthen its position in the agribusiness landscape, fostering long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)