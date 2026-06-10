Gujarat Visionary Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully in Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 10: The Gujarat Visionary Summit & Awards 2026 was successfully held at Radisson Blu, Ahmedabad, bringing together leading policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to discuss the future of Gujarat's growth and development.

Organized by TimesAspire Unicom Network Pvt. Ltd., the summit focused on the theme "Vision for Gujarat: Innovation, Investment & Inclusive Growth." The event featured keynote sessions and panel discussions highlighting Gujarat's leadership in industry, technology, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and sustainable development. The event was executed with precision and professionalism by the core team, led by Varun Uchil (Head - Operations) and Sanket Parmar (Head - Communications). The summit was guided by the strategic vision of CEO Fiza Bi Ameen and Program Director Zaheer Samnani, whose leadership ensured the seamless delivery of a grand and impactful event.

The summit was the insightful discussion on "Building the Gujarat of Tomorrow" and "The Workplace Revolution: Leadership, Culture & Employee Experience." The session featured eminent industry leaders including Neelam Sharma Tiwari, HR Head, StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.; Pratik Bagrecha, CEO, V Think Solution; Rahul Kanti, Vice President - HR, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.; Sahyog Shah, Head - Talent Acquisition, Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Kameswari Mishra Mani, AGM - HR, Salud Care India Ltd.; and Dr. Neeraj Tiwari, Author and recipient of the Best Author in Personal Innovation Award for his book Scratch Your Own Itch. The distinguished speakers shared valuable insights on innovation, digital transformation, investment opportunities, talent development, workplace culture, employee experience, and future-ready leadership. Their perspectives highlighted the importance of visionary leadership, organizational agility, and people-centric strategies in driving sustainable growth and shaping the future of Gujarat's business and economic landscape.

A key highlight was the presentation of the Gujarat Visionary Awards 2026, recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions to business excellence, innovation, leadership, and economic development.

The Gujarat's Most Influential HR Leader Award recognized outstanding human resource professionals for their exemplary contribution to people leadership, talent development, organizational culture, workforce transformation, and HR excellence. The awardees included Hitesh Banwari, GM - Talent Acquisition & HR, Prozeal Green Energy Limited; Nehal Jani, Chief People Officer, Space-O Technologies. Haresh M Savita, Group Vice President - Human Resources, IMC Limited; Amit Kaul, Head - HR, ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPaL); Sahyog Shah, Head - Talent Acquisition, Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Kameswari Mishra Mani, AGM - HR, Salud Care India Ltd; Bharat Kumar Kantilal Kakkad, General Manager & Head - HR & IR, Essar Bulk Terminal (Salaya) Limited; Dr. Shiv Kumar, Strategic HR Leader & Air Veteran, ONGC and Rahul Kanti, Vice President - HR, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.

The Gujarat's Most Influential Women Leader Award was presented to Neelam Sharma Tiwari, HR Head, StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

The Gujarat's Most Influential CEO Award was conferred upon Pratik Bagrecha, CEO, V Think Solution, for his leadership and contribution to business growth and innovation.

Under the Gujarat Business Excellence Award category, honours were bestowed upon Sparsh Bio-Tech Private Limited, Axita Cotton Limited, Tracewave Transparency Private Limited, Brooks Banquets, Aarish Outdoors Limited, and Gujarat Rural Industries Marketing Corporation Limited (GRIMCO) for their outstanding contributions to their respective sectors.

The Gujarat Best Workplace Award was presented to Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited and Analytix Solutions for fostering exemplary workplace culture and employee engagement practices.

In the CSR category, Prozeal Green Energy Limited received the CSR Sustainability & Impact Award - Best CSR Initiative for Rural Development in recognition of its meaningful contribution towards community development and sustainability.

Special recognitions at the summit included Enica Health and Wellness for Best Herbal & Nutraceutical Brand of the Year; Capacite Global Service Pvt. Ltd. for Excellence in Talent Acquisition & Recruitment Solutions; Hitech Holiday Planners Pvt. Ltd. for Best Luxury Domestic & International Tour Operator; and Capacite Jobs Pvt. Ltd. for Excellence in AI Talent Solutions & Smart Hiring.

The summit also honoured Dr. Neeraj Tiwari, Author, with the award for Best Author in Personal Innovation for his book Scratch Your Own Itch.

In the hospitality segment, Pravasa Hotels was recognized with two prestigious honours - Best Hospitality Employer and Fastest Growing Hospitality Brand.

The Gujarat Visionary Summit & Awards 2026 concluded with the celebration of leaders and organizations that are setting new benchmarks in business excellence, people leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth, further strengthening Gujarat's position as one of India's most progressive economic powerhouses.

Timesaspire Unicom Network Pvt Limited - www.timesaspire.com

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