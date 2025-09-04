Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University becomes India's First University to Launch LLM-Powered Curriculum: Learning Transformed into a Living Dialogue

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has taken a historic step by becoming India's first university to transform all its courses into an LLM-enabled curriculum; powered by AI to make education more interactive, personalized, and lifelong. The LLM has a new name: *IPU

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Padma Shri, said:

"Here, LLM stands not only for Large Language Model but also for Lifelong Learning Model. We are creating an education system that is alive, conversational, and accessible to every student; anytime, anywhere."

The announcement was made in the presence of Prof. T G Sitharam, Chairman AICTE, who was the chief guest during the ceremony. Prof Sitharamstated this as a landmark achievement: "LLMs will liberate students from rigid rote-based classrooms, sparking innovation and deeper curiosity-driven conversations. Artificial Intelligence is no longer a subject of the futureit is the foundation of today's education. By integrating SLMs (Small Language Models) and LLMs (Large Language Models) across disciplines, we ensure that every stream, from engineering to humanities, benefits from this transformation. AI will not just prepare students for jobs, but also empower them to become creators, innovators, and leaders. This is the future of lifelong, inclusive, and dynamic learning."He complimented the Vice-Chancellor and his team for this incredible beginning.

A Breakthrough Start

The first LLM-powered course begins with the course of International Finance, which shall be replicated onto all the University programs and courses in the near future. Dr. Verma illustrated:

"Imagine a fresher asking her phone: 'What is the syllabus of International Finance Management?' Within seconds, she gets the complete structure. Next, she asks: 'Explain cost of capital in 300 words, like I'm a 14-year-old.' *IPU instantly provides a simple, precise, and relatable explanation."

From Learners to Creators

This innovation goes beyond textbooks. Students can now command: "Dear IPU, help me draft a business proposal, prepare objections, or set up an international finance firm."

Prof. Gagan Sharma, who designed the course, added:"Students can now ask questions in any form; short, long, or even conversational; and get accurate, contextual responses that ensure full understanding. This system is not being designed to replace the classroom teaching but to augment and complement teaching in a learner-centred approach available round the clock. "

Education in the AI Era

With this shift, knowledge becomes a living companion; available on a phone, in a library, on a bus, or even in the metro. Just as calculators replaced tedious arithmetic, LLMs are replacing rote learning with reasoning, static notes with dialogue, and passive classrooms with dynamic, evolving conversations.

By moving all courses to 100% LLM-based learning, GGSIPU positions itself as the torchbearer of India's AI-powered education revolution; pioneering a future where teaching and learning are no longer confined but conversational, creative, and limitless.

