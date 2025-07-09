H & H Aluminium Pvt Ltd inaugurates India's Largest Solar Panel Frame Plant in Rajkot, Gujarat

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9: Gujarat-based H & H Aluminium Pvt Ltd has launched India's largest and most advanced aluminium solar frame manufacturing plant at Rajkot, Gujarat (India). The 24,000 metric tons (MT) per annum capacity at village Chibhda in Rajkot can power and support up to 6 Gigawatt (GW) solar installation in India.

The plant was inaugurated by Shri C. R. Patil, Hon'ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, on July 4, 2025, in the presence of senior Government officials, the leadership team of H & H Aluminium and all invited dignitaries.

The company has invested around Rs. 150 crore in a 28,000 sq. meter state-of-the-art plant, one of the most advanced plants for the solar panel aluminium frames. Trial production at the plant commenced in June 2025, and commercial production is expected to start within the next month. At full capacity, the plant will be able to support sales of Rs. 700-750 crore per annum. The plant will generate employment opportunities for over 300 people.

Sharing more information, Mr. Uttam Patel, Director, H & H Aluminium Pvt Ltd said, "This will be India's largest and most advanced Solar Panel aluminium frame plant at a single location, and we were able to install it in a record time of just about a year. We are thankful to the state government and all concerned departments for their support. Currently, India imports 90-95% of aluminium solar panel frames. With this plant, we are making a meaningful step towards supporting the Make in India initiative and promoting domestic manufacturing in the solar energy sector. We expect to start commercial production within the next month."

* The company has invested around Rs. 150 crore with a manufacturing capacity of 24,000 MT per annum

* At full capacity, the plant will be able to generate sales of Rs. 700-750 crore per annum.

* Currently, 90-95% of the Aluminium solar panel frames are imported in India

* In Sep 2024, Government of India imposed an anti-dumping duty ranging from $403 to $577 per MT (Equivalent to 14%) for five years on imports of Aluminium Frames for Solar Panel from China

India has set an ambitious target to install 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with a significant portion, approximately 280 GW expected to come from solar power.

On 29th September 2024, the Government of India, in order to safeguard the domestic industry, imposed an anti-dumping duty for a period of five years on imports of "Anodised Aluminium Frames for Solar Panels/Modules" originating in or exported from China PR. Consequently, an anti-dumping duty ranging from $403 to $577 per MT (Equivalent to 14%) is imposed on imports from specified Chinese producers/exporters and any other non-specified entities. The duty is applicable for five years from the notification date.

Vijay Kaneria, Director, H & H Aluminium Pvt Ltd, said, "India has achieved a historic milestone of 100 GW solar power capacity in 2025. In addition, the government has set an ambitious target to install 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with a significant portion, approximately 280 GW, expected to come from solar power. This represents a huge opportunity for solar power and allied industries over the next 5-10 years."

Founded with the vision of driving the renewable energy sector forward, H & H Aluminium Pvt Ltd offers premium quality aluminium solar frames that meet ASTM and IEC - international standards for strength, weather resistance, and longevity to enable efficient and sustainable energy solutions. Additionally, Rajkot plant is equipped with SCADA & IoT-enabled production lines for real-time monitoring & quality control, a fully equipped quality lab & in-house R & D for product customisation, and a zero-liquid discharge anodising setup. Company's aluminium frames are RoHS and REACH compliant, free from hazardous substances, and 100% recyclable, aligning with eco-friendly energy initiatives.

H & H Aluminium Pvt Ltd Plant Video:- https://youtu.be/BkMe-HnjVUw

