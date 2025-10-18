Hair that Speaks Couture - L'Oreal Professionnel x Shantnu Nikhil Unveil a Limited-Edition Gift Set

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: L'Oreal Professionnel, one of India's leading professional haircare brands, has joined hands with acclaimed couture designers Shantnu Nikhil to introduce their limited-edition gift set celebrating beauty, strength, and self-expression. This collaboration harmoniously merges L'Oreal Professionnel's cutting-edge hair expertise with Shantnu & Nikhil's bold, progressive design language, creating a collectible that embodies modern femininity: confident, graceful, and powerful.

At the heart of the collaboration lies L'Oreal Professionnel's patented hair care innovation, Absolut Repair Molecular three-step haircare regimen - Shampoo, Mask, and Leave-in cream, celebrated by professionals and consumers alike for its transformative results that repairs up to 2 years of damage in 1 use*. The gift set comes with a complimentary scarf designed by India's leading designers Shantnu & Nikhil. The scarf and the gift set itself is inspired by the fluidity and vitality of hair. It is more than a gift box - it's an ode to the modern Indian women who dares to make selfcare her most romantic ritual.

Expressing her excitement on this collaboration, first of its nature for the brand, Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, General Manager, L'Oreal Professionnel India says, "At its core, this collaboration elevates everyday haircare into moments of self-care and elegance. By merging L'Oreal Professionnel's hair expertise with Shantnu Nikhil's couture design, we create something both elevated and timeless. Every detail, from our pro-backed powerful products to the exclusive designer scarf, celebrates innovation, transformation, and elevation to modern femininity, offering every woman a rendezvous with their future self."

"Our inspiration for this unique collaboration draws from the resilience of the modern woman, bold yet soft, structured yet free. Her strength, her movement, and her story flow through every fold, celebrating transformation that both beauty and couture deeply share. Our association with L'Oreal Professionnel brings this vision to life through design that feels fluid, tactile, and intimately expressive. The scarf embodies that spirit; it's not just an accessory, but a reminder that elegance and strength can coexist in the simplest gestures," added the couturiers Shantnu and Nikhil.

Priced at Rs. 5090, the limited-edition gift set is available exclusively offline at Geetanjali Salons and online on Nykaa.com from October 15 onwards until stocks lasts.

Catch the unveiling of the limited edition gift box by Shantnu Nikhil and L'Oreal Professionnel on IG here!

Founded in 1909, L'Oreal has since maintained its dominance in the global markets of beauty, hair color, haircare, cosmetics, and skincare. L'Oreal Professionnel, founded by Eugene Schueller in 1909, has been at the forefront of delivering game-changing innovations in hair-color and haircare, powered by science, with an obsession for quality and performance. By always seeking to improve what is offered to hairstylists and consumers, L'Oreal Professionnel has created a host of innovations that have forged the history of the hairdressing world. Today, they push the boundaries with patented molecules, advanced research, elevated tools and new-to-the-world solutions at the disposal of hair stylists.

The brand also strives to support, champion, and elevate talent in the Indian hair industry by empowering hair artistry. From setting the stage for new color trends to empowering individuals to express their unique style, L'Oreal Professionnel continues to redefine what's possible in haircare and color.

L'Oreal Professionnel is part of the company's Professional Products Division, whose mission is to reinvent professional beauty and lead the digital transformation of the industry with a customer-centric approach.

Other brands included within the Professional Products Division are Matrix, Biolage, Kerastase Paris and Redken. For more information, please visit: www.lorealprofessionnel.in.

Celebrated couturiers Shantnu & Nikhil have completed over two decades in the Indian couture ambit, consistently transcending pre-conceived notions of traditional Indian couture. The brand stands for distinctiveness, encapsulating the splendour and decadence of vintage India while blending it with the dynamism and ease of modern India.

As the signature drape creators for men in India, Shantnu & Nikhil have redefined structured Indian ceremonial wear, infusing it with a sense of liberation and modernity through their iconic drape; unshackling ceremonial wear from convention and bringing forth a new wave of progressive couture. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and M.S. Dhoni are often spotted wearing the label for their most celebrated occasions, a true testament to the brand's timeless appeal among the fashion-forward elite.

In 2019, the brand entered a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to launch its Prestige-Pret label, S & N by Shantnu Nikhil. Despite global challenges, the label expanded swiftly and today, Maison Shantnu Nikhil manages three successful brands- Shantnu Nikhil Couture, S & N by Shantnu Nikhil and SNCC (Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club) across 24 retail stores and numerous additional points of sale through SIS formats, both offline and digital.

From democratising fashion to now unshackling ceremonial wear, Maison Shantnu Nikhil continues to push boundaries, furthering its edgy, global voice that celebrates Indian heritage with a modern narrative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)