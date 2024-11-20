Haleon Partners with WPP to Launch 'HealthNxt' initiative to Transform Health Conversations in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 20: Haleon (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), a global leader in consumer healthcare, announced its 'HealthNxt' initiative on November 14, 2024, to make consumer healthcare more accessible to more people in India by leveraging digital innovation, content, and technology. Launched in partnership with WPP, the initiative focuses on raising awareness and advancing healthcare education across India.

* Through the commitment of #HealthInMoreHands, Haleon aims to democratize healthcare in India, empowering individuals to take control of their health.

Driven by its purpose of 'Delivering Better Everyday Health with Humanity,' Haleon recognizes the critical barriers of affordability, awareness, and technology access, across communities. Through its commitment to #HealthInMoreHands, Haleon aims to fulfill this purpose by enhancing healthcare education and accessibility. HealthNxt will leverage content, technology, and strategic partnerships to empower individuals to take charge of their well-being. This includes developing accessible health information, expanding product availability through diverse channels, and collaborating with technology partners to create innovative solutions.

The event featured many panels and fireside chats, commencing with a conversation between Navneet Saluja, General Manager - BU, India Subcontinent, Haleon, and Kedar Lele, (MD, Castrol), on 'The Significance of being Consumer-Obsessed Today'. Other discussions explored how technology can improve health education and diagnosis; effective Digital commerce for broader access; the role of influencers in promoting healthy lifestyles; and the potential of AI, data, and XR for personalized health solutions. Prominent personalists from various industries such as Gulshan Verma, (CEO, JioAds) Rajnil Mallik (Partner & Gen AI GTM Leader, PwC India), Anish Shrivastav (Revenue Head, Blinkit),Siddhartha Nihalani (Co-Founder,Practo) Saurabh Aggarwal (President, Healthifyme), Adishri Charla (Marketing Director, UiPath), Rajan Sethuraman (CEO Latent View), Shivangi Desai (Founder, Fit Bharat Mission), Milind Soman (Actor & fitness enthusiast), and many more featured industry leaders. The day also included a conversation between Ms. Anurita Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, Haleon ISC and Bhuman Dani, Founder WickedGud, on 'Evolving Strategies in CPG and D2C Marketing'.

Speaking on the HealthNxt initiative, Navneet Saluja, General Manager - BU, India Sub-continent, Haleon, said, "In India, access to quality healthcare is often a privilege, not a right. Millions face daunting barriers - from the sheer number of people needing care exceeding available resources, to geographical limitations, affordability challenges, and a lack of awareness about preventative health. HealthNxt is not just an initiative; it's our commitment at Haleon to dismantle these barriers and democratize healthcare for a billion people. By harnessing the power of technology, fostering impactful partnerships, and focusing on education and accessibility, we're taking a decisive step towards a future where everyone has the opportunity to live a healthier life."

Additionally, Anurita Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, Haleon ISC, said, "HealthNxt is our pledge to transform healthcare access across India by empowering individuals and communities. We believe that the current ecosystem is mature enough for consumers to access health education. However, a collective effort from like-minded organizations and partners is crucial to drive this education and create better access to healthcare. This initiative is more than just providing solutions; it's about building a supportive network that encourages healthier lifestyles and ensures that quality healthcare is within reach for all. Together, we're paving the way for a healthier tomorrow, one step at a time."

Commenting on the partnership that brought the event together to launch this initiative, CVL Srinivas, Country Manager - India, WPP, said, "The media and communications landscape is ever-evolving, disrupted by technology like all other industries, including healthcare. Amidst the rapid transformation, it can become challenging for consumers and brands to connect authentically and without misinformation. Events such as 'HealthNxt' by Haleon, create a platform where brands and the WPP network come together to create better access to healthcare."

The day concluded with an interactive session focused on generating innovative solutions aligned with Haleon's flagship brands, reinforcing the company's dedication to partnerships to drive impactful change.

For further details on HealthNxt, please visit the event site: www.haleonhealthnxt.com

About Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare)

Haleon in India is a leading fast-moving consumer healthcare company with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Currently, Haleon India is operating in oral care, digestive health, pain management and respiratory, and Vitamin Mineral Supplement with iconic brands such as Centrum, Ostocalcium, Sensodyne, Eno, Iodex, Crocin, Otrivin, Paradontax and Polident.

