Happiest Diagnostics Receives NABL Accreditation, Laying Strong Foundation for Advanced Diagnostics

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 29: Happiest Diagnostics, a unit of Happiest Health, has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. The accreditation was achieved within just two years of inception, reflecting strong governance and early maturity of quality systems.

From inception, Happiest Diagnostics designed, commissioned, and operated its laboratories in alignment with NABL guidelines, enabling a smooth and structured accreditation process. The organisation places a strong emphasis on accuracy, reproducibility, and traceability across its diagnostic services, with an uncompromised focus on clinical quality.

Speaking on the broader vision, Mr. Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, Happiest Health, said, "Our vision is to build a future-ready diagnostics platform governed by strong quality systems, capable of handling complex biological data, and scalable for advanced testing needs. This milestone strengthens our foundation to systematically expand into molecular, genomic, and preventive diagnostics, supporting how medicine will increasingly be practiced over the next decade."

NABL accreditation provides a strong foundation for the continued expansion of the company's accredited test menu and supports its progressive move into advanced diagnostics, including molecular and genomic testing. The diagnostic roadmap is aligned with preventive, predictive, and personalised healthcare needs, with an emphasis on introducing rare and clinically significant tests that remain under-available in routine diagnostic settings.

Mr. Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman & COO, Happiest Health, added, "For us, NABL accreditation is not just a regulatory milestone--it directly impacts the Atithi experience. It assures patients and clinicians that every report is built on rigor, consistency, and trust. As diagnostics becomes central to clinical decision-making, our focus is on delivering an experience that is accurate, transparent, and dependable at every touchpoint--from sample collection to interpretation. This accreditation reinforces our commitment to making advanced diagnostics both clinically reliable and patient-centric."

While the current NABL accreditation marks an important milestone, Happiest Diagnostics is concurrently building a large reference laboratory that will significantly expand its accredited test portfolio--nearly tripling its current offerings--while enabling advanced and specialised testing capabilities. The reference lab is envisioned as a central hub for quality, standardisation, and complex diagnostics, supporting the organisation's next phase of growth across molecular, genomic, and data-intensive testing.

As part of its advanced diagnostics portfolio, Happiest Diagnostics has also introduced Gut Microbiome Testing, leveraging high-throughput sequencing and bioinformatics to analyse over 5 GB of microbial genomic data per sample. This data-intensive test provides clinically relevant insights into digestive health, metabolic balance, immune modulation, and overall wellness, reinforcing the organisation's focus on preventive, predictive, and personalised diagnostics.

Dr. Bikash Kumar Chaudhury, CEO & Senior Vice President, Happiest Diagnostics said "Diagnostics today plays a central role in clinical decision-making across prevention, diagnosis, and long-term care. Receiving NABL accreditation validates the strength of our quality and clinical frameworks, reinforcing confidence in the accuracy and reliability of our reports. This milestone supports the expansion of our clinical offerings, particularly in advanced and data-intensive diagnostics, while ensuring complex biological data is governed responsibly. Our focus remains on delivering clinically actionable insights that enable early intervention and support personalised, preventive healthcare."

Looking ahead, Happiest Diagnostics plans continued investments in automation, quality systems, and advanced diagnostics, with a long-term aspiration to build a future-ready, clinically rigorous, and nationally trusted diagnostic ecosystem.

About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is an integrated "Wellness Enterprise" promoted by Ashok Soota. We are committed to improving health through better knowledge, state-of-the-art diagnostics, wellness centers, and clinics in a unique away-from-the-hospital model.

The business divisions of Happiest Health comprise Knowledge, Diagnostics, Healthcare Services and Wellness. The Knowledge business is already a global leader by virtue of its much-acclaimed Happiest Health magazine, free daily Healthzine, podcasts, videos, and impactful health summits. Diagnostics provides routine blood tests and specialized tests in Bangalore.

The Healthcare services (HCS) business specializes in multiple disciplines. We currently offer Dental and Orthopedic services. We will soon offer ENT, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Obesity & Weight management, Urology, and other disciplines.

The Wellness business too has a range of clinics including Ayurveda, Mental health, Body Dynamics, and Physiotherapy.

Our mission at Happiest Health is to inspire everyone to "embrace wellness" as a way of life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)