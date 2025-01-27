Happiest Health's 'Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025' Explores the Transformative Impact of New-age Technologies in the Industry

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27: Health and wellness enterprise Happiest Health unveiled the 'Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025' in Bengaluru today. The high-profile event saw healthcare experts and industry come together and discuss the ever-growing potential of emerging technologies in healthcare practices, giving individuals practical insights into their implementation. The summit was inaugurated by Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds, amidst over 400 participants.

The summit introduced delegates to panel discussions and talks on vital topics shaping the future of healthcare, including those on artificial intelligence, robotics, and telemedicine. The informative sessions provided deep insights into how the industry is evolving with these innovations and the opportunities to look forward to, besides giving individuals the chance to network with industry leaders and technology innovators. The summit generated plenty of important conversations in a collaborative environment, reflecting Happiest Health's commitment to adding value to the healthcare space in India.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds in his keynote address on opportunities in healthcare through innovation and technology, spoke extensively on various healthcare modules, touching upon innovation, data in healthcare, industry disruptions, and more. On what's driving innovation, he said, "Today, we are witnessing the convergence of three forces. These forces of convergence are spatial omics technologies becoming increasingly high throughput and high resolution, large-scale data sets generated by patient biopsies and such, and AI models becoming even more powerful and sophisticated. These three convergence forces will lead to more powerful interventions."

The summit's first panel discussion, titled 'AI & Tech In Healthcare: Is Adoption Happening Fast?,' was moderated by Dr Sreenivasan Narayana, President and CEO of Healthcare Services, Happiest health, was led by Mr Kalyan Sivasailam, founder and CEO of 5C Network, Dr Manjiri Bakre, founder and CEO of OncoStem Diagnostics, and Mr Niranjan Subbarao, co-founder and CEO of Cyclops Medtech. The discussion covered how the rapid adoption of technology like machine learning and data analytics is leading to improved diagnostics, personalised treatment plans, and increased operational efficiency, transforming patient care and making it more precise.

Dr Harshavardhan Rao B, consultant - Department of Medical Gastroenterology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, held a session on 'AI and its Applications in Healthcare & in Medical Gastroenterology in Your Practice'. Speaking on challenges from a physician's perspective, he said, "One of the things that we consider when we talk about AI is whether it will affect our relationship with patients. Most patient-reported outcome measures are based on an excellent relationship with the patient. There is a placebo effect with most medications. And if the patient does not trust the doctor and the medicine, the clinical outcomes will be sub-optimal. That doesn't diminish the fact that medications work. It's just that we have to recognise the effect the placebo effect has - with AI and with reduced interaction, will that affect patient care?"

A panel discussion on the 'Hospitals of Tomorrow' involved Mr. Hanuman Jayaram, CTO, CTSI South Asia, an affiliate of Siemens Healthineers, Mr Kumar KV, group CIO of Narayana Health, and Mr Srinivas Iyengar, VP, IG head - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Happiest Minds. Mr Kumar KV shared his thoughts on the hurdles hospitals can expect in the future, "The key backbone, especially in the next five-10 years, is going to be from a technology standpoint. This basically necessitates that healthcare providers have all the tools required to provide efficient care, save lives, generate efficiency, and improve outcomes. Apart from having a suitable workforce and embracing digital transformation to transform the business model, the biggest challenge is to get the technology equation right."

Sridhar Mantha, CEO of Generative AI Business, Happiest Minds, delivered the valedictory address on future developments in healthcare technology. He discussed the problem with healthcare data for training AI models, "Based on the AI models looking at the data right now, it's quite easy for us to train the models. But it's not that simple, as not all data is valuable. There's enough garbage in the data. So, provided we have sufficient quality data to train the model on, we can reach at least 90% of the quality."

Ashish Pratap Singh, chief marketing officer of Happiest Health, said, "The Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit' is meant to catalyse dialogue between healthcare and technology experts, combining IT expertise with healthcare innovation. We intend to showcase the latest advancements and foster actionable insights and collaborations to revolutionise patient care and transform the healthcare landscape."

Happiest Health is a global health & wellness knowledge enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. Happiest Health provides credible and trustworthy health and wellness knowledge with views from globally renowned experts and doctors. The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, monthly print magazine, and knowledge app and summits. The wellness division of Happiest Health caters to corporates to achieve optimal employee well-being, fostering a happier, healthier, and more productive work environment. The newest addition to Happiest Health's offering is its diagnostics services. Happiest Diagnostics is committed to a patient-centric approach and cutting-edge technology, with an aim to be the most trusted diagnostic partner in India.

Happiest Health embraces scientific knowledge with a keen focus on medical breakthroughs providing kinder, gentler therapies including cell-based treatments. It also has deep coverage of integrated medicine including ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy. Happiest Health's focus on wellness is holistic and energizing. Its Mission Statement is: "Better Knowledge. Better Health." and convey its benefits to all.

