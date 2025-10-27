HCK Solar: The New Speed King of Clean Energy

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27: In a significant move for India's renewable energy sector, HCK Solar Energy Limited has quickly become one of Eastern India's fastest-growing clean energy companies. In just its first year of operation, the company has achieved over 8 MW of solar rooftop and ground-mounted installations, earning the title of the "Speed King of Clean Energy."

This impressive achievement highlights HCK Solar's strong engineering skills, vendor-neutral project approach, and customer-focused service, helping businesses switch to cleaner and more affordable power sources. Through its integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model, the company oversees every stage of solar deployment. This includes feasibility studies, design, procurement, installation, and maintenance, ensuring consistent quality and performance.

About HCK Solar

HCK Solar Energy Limited is part of the renowned Kankaria Group (established in 1941), stands on a strong foundation of legacy and innovation. As a Kolkata-based EPC company specialising in industrial, institutional, and commercial solar solutions, HCK Solar draws upon over 25 years of project experience from the Group's extensive work in engineering and infrastructure. This unique blend of time-tested expertise and modern innovation gives the company a decisive edge--combining reliability, technical precision, and forward-thinking project management.

The company takes a vendor-neutral approach, sourcing Tier-1 and ALMM-approved solar modules, inverters, and components to ensure high-quality products. Headquartered at Kankaria Estate, Little Russel Street, Kolkata, HCK Solar operates across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Assam, allowing clients to "Earn with the Sun."

Empowering Businesses with Smart Solar Solutions

As electricity costs rise, HCK Solar has assisted factories, campuses, and manufacturing units in reducing their power expenses by up to 40%. This has greatly improved operational efficiency. The company's commitment goes beyond saving money. Each project helps cut down hundreds of tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, helping clients meet global sustainability and ESG standards.

Further showing its dedication to long-term client value, HCK Solar has launched free solar plant health checkups for industrial and commercial installations. This initiative ensures optimal system performance and a longer lifespan.

Free Health Checkups: A Testament to Client-Centric Service

Reaffirming its commitment to client success, HCK Solar has launched a new initiative offering free health checkups for solar power plants in industrial and commercial buildings. This service ensures optimal performance, safety, and efficiency of solar installations, providing clients with greater peace of mind and maximum returns on their renewable energy investments. The initiative highlights HCK Solar's dedication to long-term customer relationships and after-sales excellence.

Sustainability at the Core

Aligned with its Planet Love initiative, HCK Solar promises to plant 100 trees for every 500 kW of installed capacity. This reflects its commitment to responsible business practices and environmental care. This eco-friendly mission has established the company as a trusted partner for businesses seeking both profitability and purpose in their energy choices.

Looking Ahead

HCK Solar aims to double its installed capacity within the next year and is following a strong growth path in India's renewable energy landscape. As the demand for clean, reliable, and affordable energy increases, the company remains focused on delivering innovation, speed, and sustainability, redefining how solar energy can power the nation's future.

Media Contact:

HCK Solar Energy Limited

Kankaria Estate, 6 Little Russel Street, Kolkata - 700071

+91 91471 74597

sales@hcksolar.com

www.hcksolar.com

