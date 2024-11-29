Healo: Infiheal's Award-Winning AI Therapist Debuts at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: Top tech leaders, Government Officials and seasoned entrepreneurs witnessed the product launch of Infiheal's Healo, an AI Therapist and Companion for mental healthcare at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Asia's Largest Tech Conclave.

The launch event featured an esteemed panel of thought leaders and industry experts, including Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities; Rumi Mallick Mitra, Global Head-Director, CSR & Sustainability, EY GDS; Deepak Padaki, President, Catamaran; Surendra S, Managing Director, Accenture Advanced Technology Centre, India; Akashdeep Bansal, Founder & CEO, SaralX; and Dr. Ananthalakshmi Venkitaraman, CEO, EquiBeing. Under the direction of Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of AssisTech Foundation, the panel discussed the pressing need for innovation and affordable solutions in assistive technology, specifically in the realm of neurodivergence and mental health.

Founder and CEO, Srishti Srivastava, described the process of building Healo as a deeply personal and transformative journey. "The idea for Healo was born from my own struggles with mental health and a desire to make support more accessible for those facing similar challenges. I realized that while traditional therapy is invaluable, not everyone has access to it--whether due to stigma, cost, or availability. A lot of people do end up googling their problems, posting on anonymous forums like Reddit, and more recently using ChatGPT as an AI Companion. That's where an AI Therapist like Healo could play a pivotal role."

The event highlighted the urgent need for global access to mental health support, perfectly aligning with Infiheal's mission to break down barriers and provide affordable, stigma-free care to millions in need. It was a powerful reminder that mental health should be a universal right, accessible to everyone, anytime.

In the Valedictory function of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Infiheal was also awarded as the winner for Best AT Startup - People's Choice by AssisTech Foundation. The award was presented by Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, and Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS; Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, and S & T, Government of Karnataka; Dr. Sharanprakash Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Medical Education & Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood; Sri Eshwar Khandre, Hon'ble Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment; and Sri Radha Krishna, MP, Gulbarga, GoK.

The ATF Awards by the AssisTech Foundation focus on advocating for and empowering individuals and platforms working towards an inclusive society while focusing on assistive technology, disability care, and neurodivergence, embarking on a mission to celebrate everyone's uniqueness.

About Infiheal

Infiheal is a healthtech startup on a mission of making mental health accessible, affordable, and stigma-free by leveraging technology to bring scale to mental healthcare. Infiheal's flagship product, Healo, an AI Therapist and Companion, provides 24/7 affordable and anonymous mental health care but also matches you to qualified professionals where needed. Founded by Srishti Srivastava, an IIT Bombay alumnus, and Utkarsh Srivastava, Boston University alumnus, Infiheal captured everyone's attention in the Silicon Valley of India just after their successful star-studded public beta launch in Mumbai last month, attended by prominent personalities including Jackie Shroff, Harsh Goenka, Shaina NC, and senior bureaucrats. Infiheal shot to prominence after being lauded by PM Modi on his 108th National Address of Mann Ki Baat.

