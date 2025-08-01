Health and Wellness Entrepreneur Sak Narwal Talks Oral Peptides - A Simpler Path to Metabolic Wellness

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: Sak Narwal is a prominent health and wellness entrepreneur, recognized as a global wellness ambassador and a significant voice in the health and wellness industry. He is the CEO and founder of eSensorem, a metabolic health device and platform delivering continuous, non-invasive health insights as a path to proactive, preventative wellness. His work focuses on making innovative health solutions, particularly in metabolic wellness, more accessible and convenient for the general population, which is why he is now highlighting oral peptides as a groundbreaking advancement.

Narwal highlights oral peptides, particularly Deglusterol in ProGsterol, as a breakthrough in metabolic wellness. This innovative approach aims to simplify daily metabolic health management, offering benefits like hunger control, glucose regulation, and enhanced fat utilization without injections. Narwal emphasizes making healthier options more convenient for the general population, a goal oral peptides are poised to achieve.

Metabolic health, encompassing food breakdown, blood sugar maintenance, and energy storage, has traditionally relied on often inconvenient injectable therapies and oral medications with side effects. However, advancements in delivery systems are changing this, leveraging peptides' role as potent body messengers and cellular communicators.

ProGsterol, containing the synthetic peptide Deglusterol, marks a significant milestone as the world's first synthetic peptide to receive NDI (New Dietary Ingredient) approval from the U.S. FDA.

As Narwal explains: 'Deglusterol is designed to address common metabolic disorders like obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Its primary function is to enhance insulin sensitivity, helping the body better manage glucose levels. Furthermore, Deglusterol shows potential in mitigating fatty liver disease, particularly non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is a rising concern linked to obesity. ProGsterol, with Deglusterol inside, is considered a key solution for metabolic syndrome, impacting the central nervous system, heart/blood vessels, pancreatic islets, liver, ovary, and adipose tissue.'

The core benefits of oral peptides like Deglusterol include:

* Appetite and Satiety: Some of the peptides leave one feeling quite full and reduce appetites. They do so by stimulating the gut in a way that makes the brain realize that it is time to stop eating; hormones are released which makes it easy to adhere to a healthy diet.

* Balanced Blood Sugar: Deglusterol increases adiponectin levels, boosts insulin receptor sensitivity, activates AMPK, and reduces inflammatory markers, leading to better glucose management. Clinical trials demonstrate significant improvements in fasting blood glucose, HbA1C, and HOMA-IR in Type II Diabetes and pre-diabetes patients.

* Fat Utilization: These peptides help the body more effectively use fat for energy, supporting weight loss through enhanced fat metabolism and thermogenesis. It has been observed to lead to body weight loss and protect against liver damage in DIO NAFLD animal models. Deglusterol has shown efficacy in weight control and anti-obesity effects in animal models and human clinical studies, improving metrics like Waist-Hip Ratio (WHR), body weight, and BMI. It also inhibits fat accumulation and promotes fat breakdown at a cellular level.

Overcoming digestive enzyme breakdown, researchers have developed special coatings, helper molecules, and tiny capsules for successful oral delivery.

Narwal states, "While there's many supplements and injectables on the market for managing metabolic health, accessibility, efficacy and side-effects are all major barriers for consumers. Oral peptides bypass the barriers, providing a more affordable, safe, and easy to take alternative that is accessible to the people who truly need it. This is the change that the health and wellness industry has been waiting for."

A critical advantage of ProGsterol over many existing Type 2 Diabetes medications is its favorable safety profile. Clinical trials have reported no observed hypoglycemia or any other side effects in consumers. It does not cause hypoglycemia, gastrointestinal side effects, or sexual dysfunction. Furthermore, it is reported to be safe for individuals with cardiovascular or renal disorders, with no cardiovascular side effects reported. Being a peptide product made of amino acids, it is designed to be compatible with the body and free of chemical drug side effects. This distinguishes ProGsterol, as while other oral medications like Metformin exist, they can come with a range of side effects.

Significantly, recent research suggests that Metformin can even blunt or inhibit exercise-induced improvements in insulin sensitivity and cardiorespiratory fitness, and may reduce gains in lean muscle mass, which can be a major drawback for athletes seeking to optimize their performance and physical adaptations to training.

While Narwal maintains that "there is not yet a magic pill", ProGsterol's promising clinical outcomes and superior safety profile suggest it is the most advanced "pill-based method of keeping our metabolism active" that integrates seamlessly into daily life without injections, inconvenience, or discomfort. This oral peptide could empower millions to better manage their metabolic health

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)