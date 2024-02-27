Health On Us invests Rs 50 cr in transition care services

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27: City-based Health On Us Technology Private Limited launched affordable nursing and physiotherapy services which would be offered at homes as well as at its transition care centre here.

Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan launch Health On Us App in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"People can use our mobile app for availing the best nursing, physiotherapy services at reasonable prices at their homes or in our transition care centres," said Lingamaneni Ramesh, Chairman, Health on Us.

"Patients/injured/those recovering after surgery can book their required medical and physiotherapy services on our app round the clock. We have established satellite (spokes) centres in the city. Once they book a service on our mobile app, our well-trained nursing, physiotherapy and pharmacy delivery staff will go there and provide services," he added.

The company, which invested Rs 50 crore so far, established a transition care centre at Madhapur in the city. Its second centre will come in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

"We established a state-of-the-art transition centre with 28 beds, physiotherapy studio, medical store, surgical equipment store at Madhapur, Hyderabad. Our 20-bed facility in Visakhapatnam will be ready in three months. People can use these facilities if they need regular monitoring," said Bharat Reddy, Managing Director, Health On Us.

The transition centre, which is equipped with hospital beds, ventilators and ICU facilities, provides medical services of the highest standards. The company has 100 fully trained nursing staff, 75 physiotherapists and 50 pharmacists.

With 85 IT professionals it recruited for operating the mobile app and enhancing its capabilities, it has a total of 300 staff in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam now.

The company will take up the 2nd phase of expansion in six months. "We will set up 2-3 more centres. Our plan is to open one centre each in Vijayawada and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and another centre in Bengaluru. By then, our staff will double," said Bharat Reddy.

In the third phase of its expansion, the company will establish 2 more centres in Hyderabad and one more in Bengaluru. With this, it will have a total of 125 beds in 7 centres across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

"Till now, promoters have invested Rs 50 crores in the company. We need an additional Rs 150-175 crore for our expansion over the next three years. To fund the expansion, we will raise funds from private venture capitalists," Bharat Reddy added.

As it provides its services only post-hospitalisation, it is entering into agreements with hospitals, clinics and doctors. "We provide treatment for Rs.7,500-10,000 per day which is very less compared to charges for ICUs in hospitals. Our charges include charges for doctors nursing, physiotherapy services and food expenses," Bharat Reddy said. For its services at home, the company charges Rs 750-1,500 per hour.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)