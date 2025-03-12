Healthcare Logistics Start-up TEN Raises INR 1.7 Crore in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Emergency Response Network

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: Healthcare logistics start-up, Total Emergency Network (TEN), has announced that it had raised INR 1.7 crore (195K USD) in a pre-seed funding round, with support from existing investors like Global Innovation Hub (GIH) and angel investors Ramana Chirukuri & Sanjana Chollangi.

"We are excited about TEN's mission to save lives during the golden hour by leveraging both technology and strong ground operations. This concept taps into a critical need for fast, effective response during emergencies, and combining technology with efficient logistics could be a game changer," words by Ramana.

Kishore Manepalli, Founder and CEO, said, "TEN has touched 8500+ lives so far. We are experiencing consistent growth month over month, with year-on-year improvements in our numbers. The demand for our services is widespread across India, but we are able to service specific pin codes currently due to limited resources and capital. Our goal is to establish and build a sustainable and profitable business model. The current funding will enhance our technology to elevate the experiences of both patients and all stakeholders involved. A significant portion of the funds will be utilized towards expanding into new territories."

TEN, established in 2022 and now three years old, is a hyperlocal medical logistics aggregator specializing in ambulances and healthcare professionals. Their mission is to revolutionize emergency services within the critical golden hour using cutting-edge technology and an extensive network of ambulances covering all pin codes across India. Presently operational in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, TEN plans to expand its footprint to new regions in India following this successful funding round.

The company's services range from pre- and post-hospital transfer of critical patients to air ambulances, train ambulances for long-distance travel at affordable rates, air cargo services (both domestic and international), and cost-effective packages for chemotherapy, dialysis, and routine doctor visits.

Stay tuned for more updates as TEN continues to scale its operations, introduce services in new areas, diversify its product offerings, enhance its technological capabilities, and focus on expanding its customer base.

