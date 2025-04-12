HELL ENERGY DRINK Brings its Biggest-Ever Global Contest to Indian Consumers

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: HELL ENERGY DRINK, one of the fastest-growing Energy Drink brands in the world, kicks off their grand-scale and exciting global consumer contest in India. Following the resounding success in their international markets, HELL ENERGY DRINK now invites consumers in India to participate in and get an opportunity to win over 10,000 daily and weekly prizes. In addition, participants will automatically be eligible for the draw for a grand prize.

With prizes ranging from a luxury car to iPhones to a chance to have dinner with internationally renowned actor and the global brand ambassador of HELL ENERGY DRINK - Michele Morrone, the campaign promises to make one 'hell' of a ride. What you can win:

* Grand prize: a brand-new luxury car

* Weekly prizes: iPhone 16, cabin trolley bags, 1.2 litre stylish cool cups and a few lucky winners will get an invite for exclusive dinner with Michele Morrone in Mumbai

* Daily prizes: Designer backpacks and stylish sneakers

From 07 April 2025 till 30 May 2025, consumers across the country can participate in the contest through the purchase of any of HELL ENERGY DRINK promotional can - HELL CLASSIC, HELL WATERMELON AND HELL APPLE. These promotional cans feature Michele Morrone's iconic tattoos including the mythical Phoenix, two swords and more. Participation is very easy:

* Purchase the promotional HELL ENERGY DRINK can

* Register at www.winwithhell.in

* Upload the unique code found under the tab

* Save the tabs to claim your prize - Remember you can win Grand Prize - LUXURY CAR!

The small aluminium tab is not just the can opener. It is your ticket to winning big prizes. So, Save the Tabs!

Adrienn Popovics, Marketing Director, HELL ENERGY Hungary Ltd. shared her thoughts on the launch, "India is one of our most dynamic markets with an immense growth potential. This campaign is a milestone for the brand, marking our very first large-scale campaign in India. Building on the success of this campaign across several of our global markets, we are excited and looking forward to seeing how India, with its unmatched vibrancy and spirit, makes it their own."

Commenting on WIN WITH HELL campaign, Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED, said, "We are beyond thrilled to be launching our biggest-ever consumer campaign for HELL ENERGY DRINK in India. Through 'WIN WITH HELL' we want to create an unforgettable experience for our consumers. India is a lively and vibrant market, and we wanted the campaign to resonate with the pulse of the people and reward them with a momentous, exciting experience."

WIN WITH HELL campaign is backed by a bold marketing push featuring TV and digital ads, influencer campaigns, and a strong social media presence to ensure no one misses the chance to WIN WITH HELL!

HELL ENERGY is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in the world. Founded in 2006, the 100% Hungarian brand became Hungary's market leader by 2010 and currently exports to 60+ countries. It holds market leadership in, among others, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Slovakia. HELL ENERGY's success is driven by excellent quality, good value for money, wide availability, and world-class marketing communication. As a unique player in the energy drink sector, it is the only brand with a market-leading presence in several countries, its own ultramodern filling factory, and an aluminium beverage can factory - ensuring an unparalleled strategic position globally.

For more information, visit www.hellenergy.com/ind.

