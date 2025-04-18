Herbalife India Launches New Podcast Series - Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18:In a world where wellness conversations are often reduced to diet fads and fitness trends, Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform is bringing a refreshing change with the launch of its brand-new podcast series -- 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted'.

* The debut episode explores holistic wellness, mental resilience, and performance strategies with renowned sports scientist and high-performance coach Shayamal Vallabhjee.

Designed as an honest, inspiring, and insightful platform, the podcast brings together experts, athletes, and thought leaders to share their journeys, insights, and lessons on holistic well-being -- not just physical fitness, but also mental resilience and emotional balance.

The series is hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, who leads engaging conversations with personalities known for their contributions to health, wellness, and performance.

Kicking off the series is an insightful episode featuring Shayamal Vallabhjee -- a celebrated sports scientist, high-performance coach, and author. With over two decades of experience working with elite athletes and teams worldwide, Shayamal offers a fresh perspective on what it really means to live a balanced life.

From his experiences growing up in South Africa to living as a monk, Shayamal shares how discipline, mental strength, and spirituality shape both performance and overall well-being. The conversation also explores the role of technology, the importance of gut health, mindful eating, and perhaps most importantly -- self-compassion.

Speaking on the launch of the podcast, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said:

"At Herbalife, we believe wellness is a lifelong journey--one that goes beyond counting calories or tracking fitness goals. Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is our way of fostering real, thought-provoking conversations that inspire people to embrace a more holistic approach to health. Through this podcast, we hope to empower listeners with insights from experts and changemakers, encouraging them to prioritize not just physical well-being, but also mental resilience and emotional balance."

The podcast is available in both video and audio formats -- making it easy for viewers to tune in from anywhere.

This is just the beginning. New episodes of Live Your Best Life, Unscripted will continue to feature inspiring voices from the world of sports, nutrition, and wellness.

